In the depths of the ocean, amid vibrant marine life, Jonathan Wilker discovered an inspiration that would redefine the adhesive industry. His scuba-diving experience in 1999 off the coast of Pasadena, California, led him to a groundbreaking research path at Purdue University, focusing on the untapped potential of biological adhesives.

Wilker’s quest was fuelled by the remarkable ability of marine organisms, like mussels, to cling onto surfaces with unparalleled strength, even in the most challenging conditions.

Delving into the molecular intricacies of these natural adhesives, his team identified DOPA, a modified amino acid, as a key component in the mussel’s adhesive arsenal, offering robust bonding capabilities underwater.

The challenge was formidable: to synthesise an adhesive that not only mimicked the mussel’s tenacity but also met human needs for non-toxicity, environmental sustainability and versatility. Through innovative chemistry and material science, Wilker’s team engineered adhesives that surpassed traditional glues, maintaining their bond in the presence of water, a feat that commercial adhesives struggled to achieve.

This breakthrough has far-reaching implications beyond mere bonding solutions. The environmentally friendly nature of these bio-inspired adhesives promises a shift towards sustainable manufacturing practices, reducing reliance on synthetic, potentially harmful chemicals.

Moreover, the potential applications in the medical field are profound. Abraham Joy’s research at the University of Akron builds on this foundation, aiming to develop surgical adhesives that can seal wounds effectively, offering a safer, more efficient alternative to sutures and staples, especially in emergency and battlefield scenarios.

Addressing the unsustainable nature of current adhesives, Wilker’s team is pioneering the development of new, sustainable adhesive systems using bio-based components like epoxidised soy oil, malic acid and tannic acid. This approach not only offers an environmentally friendly alternative but also tackles the issue of non-recyclable materials contributing to landfill and ocean pollution.

Wilker’s journey from underwater curiosity to laboratory innovation exemplifies the power of interdisciplinary research, blending biology, chemistry and engineering to solve complex challenges.

As we continue to explore the synergy between natural designs and human technology, bio-inspired adhesives stand as a testament to the transformative power of looking to nature for solutions, heralding a new era in materials science that could reshape industries and improve lives on a global scale.

Ahmed Taha is public engagement officer at the Royal Academy of Engineering.

Sound Bites

• Trees are struggling to sequester heat-trapping carbon dioxide (CO2) in warmer, drier climates, meaning that they may no longer serve as a solution for offsetting humanity’s carbon footprint as the planet continues to warm, according to a new study.

• Not all plastics are created the same, and some last longer in the ocean than others. Scientists have been working for years to quantify the environmental lifetimes of a wide range of plastic goods to see which have the shortest and longest lifespans in the ocean. To determine what plastics persist in the ocean, a new study tests different products in large tanks that recreate the natural ocean environment.

DID YOU KNOW?

• Bioplastics can be composted and broken down by microorganisms, returning to the earth as harmless biomass, contrasting sharply with traditional plastics which can take hundreds of years to decompose.

• The first man-made plastic was actually a bioplastic. Patented in 1856, it was made from cellulose, a plant material, and acted as an alternative to ivory.

• Silk fibroin, a protein derived from silkworms, is being engineered for applications in biomedicine and electronics due to its strength, flexibility and biocompatibility.

• Biodegradable electronics, or “green electronics”, are being developed using bio-based materials, paving the way for devices that can decompose or be safely absorbed by the environment after their useful life.

• Bioluminescent materials, inspired by glow-in-the-dark marine organisms, are being created for use in safe, energy-efficient lighting and biological imaging techniques.