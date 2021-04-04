Klabb Kotba Maltin is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary since the publication of its first book on April 9, 1971. To herald this occasion, Joseph Mizzi speaks to Lara Zammit about the place of the publishing house in the local literary scene.

Klabb Kotba Maltin published its first book 50 years ago. How did it all happen?

In the early 1960s, Malta was going through an identity resurgence which paralleled the country’s move towards political independence. Young literary figures were also moving towards new vibrancy and finding a more modern way of expressing themselves.

However, very little was being done to foster the country’s literary legacy. The number of new titles published in Malta annually rarely exceeded six books.

This is where my father, Pawlu Mizzi, came in with his dream of publishing a new book every month. It was hardly a joyride, especially as there was a dire lack of publishing successes in our history.

What had been done prior to Mizzi’s venture into publishing?

Previous attempts to organise a publishing enterprise date back to Alfons Maria Galea’s endeavour between 1899 and 1915 with his popular series Cotba tal Moghdija taz Zmien and Ġużè Bonnici’s Ġabra ta’ Kitba Maltija between 1938 and 1940. After that, little was done by anyone to launch a publishing house.

In this unlikely scenario, my father, a Gozitan working in Malta as a librarian, realised that for Maltese bibliography to grow, Malta needed a thriving book industry based on organised publishing houses.

His first attempt at publishing, in fact, dates back to 1960 when he published two books. They were nothing grand. The big break came when he moved to Malta. There, working as a librarian, he got down to brass tacks to set up a book club and publish books in an organised way.

Who was the first author he was involved with?

My father’s first collaborator in this venture was a young Oliver Friggieri. Sceptical at first about the whole enterprise, he still worked with him to set up a book club.

In his book Il-Ktieb Malti, Victor Fenech says this: “In 1971, with the momentum created by Moviment Qawmien Letterarju, the first of the great publishers in modern Malta was set up – Klabb Kotba Maltin. The first aim of Pawlu Mizzi, the general director, was to publish a book-a-month series that kicked off with the novel Il-Gaġġa by Frans Sammut.”

Fenech continues that Mizzi’s vision was to publish all genres of literature in Maltese. In fact, the first books included a novel, an anthology of poetry, a translated work, a history book, drama and critical research.

It is a daunting but true honour knowing that Klabb Kotba Maltin, which my father set up half a century ago, is described as the pioneer of Maltese post-war publishing.

Oliver Friggieri also refers to my father and his place in the history of Malta’s publishing. Friggieri wrote that “the history of Klabb Kotba Maltin and of the great man who founded it, Pawlu Mizzi, needs to be studied and placed squarely in its rightful place in the cultural milieu of Malta”.

How has Klabb Kotba Maltin, and likewise Midsea Books, established itself within the Maltese publishing industry since then?

Klabb Kotba Maltin has continued to build on what was started. We are known for publishing books of an academic slant, contributing to the documentation and dissemination of Maltese language, history and culture.

We have witnessed the disappearance of bookshops all over the country

What are your most prized publications?

Over these last 50 years, Klabb Kotba Maltin has published over 1,300 new titles. Works by Maltese literary giants Dun Karm Psaila, Ninu Cremona, Rużar Briffa, Juan Mamo, Manwel Dimech, Ġużè Galea, Ġużè Cassar Pullicino and Oliver Friggieri are just some of the leading names published.

We have also published many others who are still actively writing today. Other landmark publications include the first popular Maltese history in Maltese by Andrew Vella, later continued by Henry Frendo; magnificent art books by Mario Buhagiar, Keith Sciberras and many others.

Another first was the publishing of Heritage, the popular encyclopaedia of Maltese culture and civilisation in seven volumes. Heritage offered a fresh look at what makes us Maltese and, at the same time, part of a wider civilisation.

I think what my father always wanted to convey was that by discovering, understanding and safeguarding our cultural roots, we can appreciate our present further and invest more in our future.

Two pivotal moments in our history were when two of Klabb Kotba Maltin’s authors were awarded the European Prize for Literature ‒ Immanuel Mifsud in 2011 and Walid Nabhan in 2017.

The most significant contributions to the Maltese language were the publishing of Erin Serracino Inglott’s 10-volume Maltese-Maltese etymological dictionary, Il-Miklem Malti, and Joseph Aquilina’s Maltese-English-Maltese Dictionary in six volumes.

What have you and Klabb Kotba Maltin observed about Maltese readership over the years? While the Maltese may not be known for being avid readers in general, have you observed anything to the contrary?

The Maltese have a Mediterranean outlook on life and enjoy spending time outdoors in the company of others. This, unfortunately – while being good fun – is not conducive to serial reading.

In the last half century, reading trends and habits have changed. In 1971, the average print run was a thousand copies. Today, initial print-runs have gone down to about 500 copies.

Yet, staggeringly, the number of new titles has gone up to over 800 per year. Not bad when you think that my father launched his publishing venture with less than 10 being published annually.

However, when you factor in the increase in the population and the fact that most Maltese have been exposed to a higher level of education, the numbers are still very disappointing.

There are other factors that are affecting readership levels. Smartphones have changed us in many ways, including feeling the need to sit and read a book. And when people need to relax most, they rely more on other forms of entertainment. Even domestic floorspace has shrunk over the same period, leaving little space for a study or library.

The publishing industry has always faced extensive challenges, with the COVID-19 pandemic being its latest. What are the most persistent challenges you face within the industry and how are you coping in light of this new reality?

The challenges faced by the local publishing industry go beyond the COVID pandemic. Dark clouds have long been looming. What the pandemic has done is that it has laid bare the state of affairs.

Over the past decades we have witnessed the disappearance of bookshops all over the country, especially in our capital city where, while it was being restored to its former glory, bookshops such as Bugelli, Johnson’s, Hertie, Floridia, Agius & Agius, and Aquilina closed down, while others changed their operations, reducing the opportunities to showcase books.

Other problems are due to our bilingual status, which, though considered a blessing, affects our book market negatively. Continental European book markets do not face the challenge we do, with English and American titles that flood our market in direct competition with our books. Importation of books is not limited to full-price books, but includes bargain books, resulting in odious price comparisons.

Despite this pandemic, with most of our sales avenues closed or in semi-lockdown, most of the local publishers have proved to be resourceful and resilient. More importance was given to online facilities with the introduction of virtual bookshops and e-books. More ways were also found how to reach the public directly. The National Book Council must also be singled out for their support and aid during these difficult times.