The Bishops of Malta and Gozo invite all the faithful to join in prayer on the Solemn Feast of Pentecost, being celebrated today, which should have also marked the visit of Pope Francis to our islands. The bishops invite them to pray for Pope Francis, for the Church, for our country and for the whole world.

The bishops are joining the Holy Father in prayer: Archbishop Charles Scicluna from the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mellieħa today at 9.30am, while Bishop Mario Grech yesterday joined the Pope for the rosary from the National Shrine of Our Lady Ta’ Pinu at 5.30pm. Yesterday’s broadcast was transmitted live on TVM2 and on the social media channels of the Archdiocese of Malta and the Diocese of Gozo. Today’s function will also be broadcast live on TVM2 and the Church’s media.

The bishops are praying so that the Lord, in His Mercy, will endow our hearts with the gifts of the Holy Spirit and bless us with health in soul and body.