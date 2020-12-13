Converging luxury, wellness and Malta’s unique cultural heritage, Athenaeum Spa is Malta’s newest Mediterranean sanctuary for those wishing to retreat from the stresses of the world outside.

Although it was first launched over 30 years ago, reinventing Athenaeum Spa has been a three-year process by top international and local designers, architects and engineers to transform it into a world of wellness that is an ideal fit for the needs of today’s guests.

QP – Malta’s largest Design, Engineering and Project Management firm – realised the layout of the new and improved spa, while London-based, luxury interior design studio Goddard Littlefair created the spa’s overall design aesthetic. Together, they collaborated to carefully curate a health and wellness journey that is both bespoke for every guest and reflective of Malta’s authentic character, culture and artisanal flair.

With nurturing of both the body and mind set as the goal, the new Athenaeum has a long list of state-of-the-art facilities including a thermal Vitality Suite with a Vitality Pool, heated marble beds, sauna and steam room, nail bar, seven treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge and terrace, an indoor pool complete with jacuzzi and a large outdoor pool. Through an exclusive partnership with renowned luxury brand ESPA, guests can also enjoy a holistic health experience with treatments that make the most of natural ingredients to both rejuvenate and soothe.

“At the new Athenaeum, one need not travel too far to find an oasis of peace and serenity – a place in which to pause all thoughts and enjoy the moment: the very essence of a Mediterranean-inspired sanctuary of well-being,” explains Alexia Sladden, an architect and interior designer with QP and part of the team who brought the new Spa into reality.

“It is a distinct joy for us to work on landmark projects such as these, infusing them with so much passion and commitment to create a unique experience for its owners and ultimate users. We love creating spaces that make memories.”

The process of curating the new Athenaeum will also be a cherished memory for the QP team.

“QP was first approached to lightly refurbish the spa four years ago, while QP was already refurbishing the Corinthia Executive Lounge,” Sladden continues.

“Following several meetings, idea exchanges and consultations with several parties, it was decided instead to opt for the full refurbishment, in a process where we guided it from concept all the way through to completion.”

The end result is a spa that is infused with Mediterranean presence, natural serenity and refined elegance, with QP’s signature style, attention to detail and gentle transition of materials evident throughout.

“Architecturally, my favourite aspect of the spa is the arches and their repetition, which makes for a very strong yet soft and embracing statement. Their reflection in the main pool is just stunning and what we would call today, ‘very instagrammable’,” Sladden notes.

The new Athenaeum Spa is the latest project by QP in its long history with Corinthia Hotels worldwide, with upcoming projects including a number of other Corinthia properties around Europe and North Africa.

For more information on Corinthia Palace or Athenaeum Spa, visit www.corinthia.com/palace, @corinthiapalace on Twitter, @CorinthiaPalaceHotel and @athenaeumspamt on Facebook and @corinthiapalace and @athenaeum.spa on Instagram