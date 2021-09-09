BMW has revealed its concept for the car of the future, which focuses on the ‘circular economy principle’.

Called BMW i Vision Circular, it’s made from recycled materials and bio-based raw materials. Completing the circular mission, it’s also fully recyclable at the end of its life, with even the solid-state battery able to be given a second life.

The car itself is a city car that has a simpler design than many of the firm’s current cars. This approach is deliberate, as it echoes the simplified use of materials and parts in the construction of the vehicle.

The traditional BMW kidney grille is present up front, though here it stretches across the full width of the car and has a digital screen. The body work has not been painted, with the aluminium exterior anodised instead.

