Another day, another new electric vehicle. However, while it’s easy to become overwhelmed by all the new zero-emissions models being released right now, this one’s actually quite important. That’s because the iX is BMW’s flagship electric SUV. It’s the one that showcases all of the technological advances and what we can expect from the firm’s future EVs.

Each manufacturer seems to be taking a slightly different strategy with its new wave of EVs, and for BMW that means creating the ‘i’ sub-brand. The iX will sit at the top of the SUV branch, which currently has only the iX3 below it.

The BMW iX is new from the ground up, with a new platform designed to be used solely by electric vehicles. This means it can be designed for optimal placement of the batteries and motors, which improves weight distribution and interior space.

It also uses a mix of materials to keep weight low while retaining strength, as well as using more sustainably sourced materials as part of the firm’s new sustainability focus. As the technology flagship, it boasts hugely impressive technology, from advanced driver assistance to the latest infotainment system.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com