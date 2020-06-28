When Swiss-born Rudy Buhler left his private banking career to relocate to Malta in early 2020, he could not have known that a global pandemic would scupper the launch of his new art gallery in Marsascala. Now finally open, contemporary modern art gallery Rudy Buhler Art presents Introspection, a solo exhibition by local artist Rosette Bonello. Times of Malta gets the story behind the show and the intriguing newcomer championing contemporary art in the south.

Encounter, mixed media on canvas by Rosette Bonello.

Rudy Buhler’s chic new art space had popped up on my radar some time before I met the man himself. I already suspected it would make an interesting story, so when he invited me to visit the newly-opened gallery, I couldn’t refuse.

Born in Switzerland, Rudy grew up in Lucerne, but would later make Zurich his home. After serving at the Vatican as a Swiss guard from 1975-77 protecting Pope Paul VI, a long and successful banking career took him to many far-flung places. In addition to his native tongue of Swiss-German, he also speaks English, German, Italian and French. He spent many years in Scotland with his former wife raising their two daughters, but after spending time in Bermuda and Mauritius, he developed a taste for island life, so when a friend recommended Malta, he decided to visit.

Rosette Bonello in her studio preparing exhibition pieces.

Over the course of eight years he returned many times, gradually forming a plan to leave his professional career to relocate to Malta. Having always loved culture and the Arts, and being an artist himself, establishing an art gallery seemed a natural choice. He eventually retired in November 2019, and in the following January settled permanently in his favourite Maltese holiday destination, the picturesque south-eastern harbour town of Marsascala, which he now calls home.

As an artist, Rudy is a painter of abstracts; striking canvases characterised by vibrant colours and textured impasto. This inclination towards abstraction might also explain his choice of local artist Rosette Bonello for the gallery’s first official show.

The gallery will present a range of genres and styles, the intention being to work with contemporary artists who are still practising today. As a gallerist, Rudy enjoys meeting fellow artists, visiting their studios and talking to them about art, and while the first few exhibitors are lined up, he will soon be on the lookout for the next artist to show.

The view of the esplanade at Marsascala harbour reflected in the gallery's glass facade.

While the gallery itself has been attracting attention, the choice of location is definitely raising eyebrows. “People seem surprised by my decision to open a gallery here in Marsascala, I’ve been told it’s a bold move.” The reaction is understandable given that, outside of Gozo, the majority of Malta’s galleries are clustered in or near Valletta or Sliema, both busy areas with high footfall and plenty of tourists. When asked the obvious question, Rudy puts it quite simply: “I’ve been coming to Marsascala for eight years now, I’ve been made to feel welcome and at home. I love it here and it’s a great place for a gallery, there is none like it in the south.”

Not only has Rudy been taken into the fold, the gallery appears to be a hit. Early visitors have been struck, as was I, by its stylish interior, which would not be out of place in New York, London, Paris or Berlin. The local community has also been forthcoming with its support.

“I was kindly invited to present the gallery concept to the local council by deputy mayor Janice Falzon. Both Mrs Falzon and mayor Mario Calleja have been very supportive.” The Rudy Buhler Art gallery also met with the approval of Arts Minister José Herrera, who was due to conduct the opening ceremony at the gallery’s official launch before it was cancelled due to COVID-19. Originally due to take place on March 27, the launch is now being rescheduled for spring 2021.

Anyone still surprised at the idea of a contemporary art gallery in Marsascala should really pay a visit. From inside looking out, it’s easy to see why Rudy chose this setting. Sunlight ripples on the water and tall trees frame the harbour like a painting by Monet.

But it was probably also a well-informed decision. During his regular visits Rudy will no doubt have observed that a steady stream of tourists in summer almost doubles the town’s growing population to around 20,000. Marsascala is not short of visitors, and now they have an extra reason to come.

Buhler at his contemporary art gallery in Marsascala.

What better excuse for a visit than the opening of Introspection, which takes place on Friday, July 3. Artist Rosette Bonello’s ethereal mixed media canvases were hand-picked recently by the renowned Italian art historian, critic and curator Prof. Giorgio Di Genova, to feature in his Quintetto d’arte exhibitions and the accompanying book.

The emerging Maltese artist is inspired by Informalism and abstract painters Antoni Tàpies and Afro Basaldella of the Scuola Romana. Her partner, artist Walter Coccetta, who represented Malta in the Venice Biennale has also been influential in her development.

Born and bred in Marsascala, Bonello’s practice evolved symbio­tically with her kindergarten teaching career. Witnessing the children’s uninhibited creativity led her to value self-expression and the pleasure of making over societal expectations of art.

Often concealing figures and scenes, her compositions are sensitive, instinctive and emotional responses to her experiences in life. Rendered in delicate textures and elegant metallics, they glimmer with the enchantment and spontaneity of an eternal childhood in the Malta sun. “The gold in my work represents the most precious essence of my subjects - their soul.”

She has exhibited at Malta’s Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs as part of Notte Bianca, at Italy’s Aurum and Museo Delle Genti D’Abruzzo, and appeared on Italian television.

Art lovers and those curious to discover the new gallery are warmly invited to the exhibition, either at the opening or during gallery opening hours throughout July. Visitors are kindly informed that social distancing will be respected at the gallery.

Introspection, a solo exhibition by Rosette Bonello, opens on Friday, July 3, with a vernissage event from 4 to 9pm. The exhibition runs until August 1, opening Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 1pm and 4.30 to 8pm at Rudy Buhler Art, 58, Triq Is-Salini, Wied il-Għajn, Marsascala. +41 76 503 18 87. www.facebook.com/pg/RudyBuhlerArt. For Rosette Bonello’s episode of Quintetto d’arte, visit www.quintettodarte.it/mostre-precedenti.

Lungs - In the Absence of Air, mixed media on canvas by Rosette Bonello.

Art critic Giorgio Di Genova on the work of Rosette Bonello

Italian art historian, critic and curator Giorgio Di Genova

The renowned Italian art historian, critic and curator Giorgio Di Genova is best known as the author of History of Italian Art and the Twentieth Century, curator of the Italian pavilion at the Venice Biennale and co-founder of contemporary art museum Museo MAGI ’900.

After first meeting Rosette Bonello at the opening of an exhibition by her partner Walter Coccetta at Parliament in Valletta in 2016, Di Genova expressed an interest in her work, offering encouragement and subsequently following her progress.

Following a series of exhibitions of her work in Italy, she was personally invited by Di Genova to take part in his latest project: Quintetto d’arte.

‘Art Quintet’ is a series of online ‘exhibitions’ introduced by Di Genova, which aim to give visibility to artists currently unable to exhibit in physical events due to COVID-19.

The professor carefully selects work to raise awareness of the current world situation and to encourage respect for life and culture. The Quintetto d’arte series will also be published as a book. Bonello appears in Episode 12, published on June 22.

“In fact, Rosette… has duly developed her informal style, to enhance the meaning of the current world situation. So if on the one hand she depicts the sudden and unexpected pandemic with a black explosion within the greenery of life, (Pandemic) on the other hand she entrusts the figure X (Lungs ‒ In the Absence of Air) to outline the difficulty of filling the lungs with the blue air that surrounds them.” Translated from the original Italian.

Pandemic, mixed media on canvas by Rosette Bonello.