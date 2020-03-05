Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando’s article ‘How to bring a once-glorious party to its knees’ (Times of Malta, March 3) is the latest in what appears to be either a coincidental or else a coordinated plan to shift public attention from the seemingly unending string of scandals, corruption cases, misguided public strategy and abuse of public position served by the Labour administrations from 2013 to date, which continue to plague the country till this very day, even tragically so.

Nothing and nobody will distract the Nationalist Party from acting in terms of its political and public responsibility to stand up to all such cases, to work to restore Malta’s gravely tarnished reputation and stand up for what is deemed to be right and just.

This being said, it is, however, important to set the record straight and to address the conjectures and inaccuracies both of this article and other contributions.

While Pullicino Orlando’s contribution centres mainly on the administration of the party during Simon Busuttil’s leadership, it is essential to point out that each and every PN secretary general and leader have always done nothing short of their best in financial areas, as in all others.

Each have faced the general challenges of the administration of a political party, with growing demands at every stage. The arrival on the scene of the party media, the ever-growing requirements of modern-day electoral campaigns and referenda and more recently the exigencies of social media have nothing short of multiplied these same challenges and responsibilities.

During Simon Busuttil’s tenure as party leader – repeatedly referred to by Pullicino Orlando – Chris Said and Rosette Thake served as successive secretaries general. Contrary to the impression given, during this same tenure, a number of measures were taken.

A thorough examination and assessment of the party’s financial standing was done with the assistance of some of the island’s most competent professionals in finance, law, property and auditing.

A serious and robust 15-year financial restructuring plan was formulated and implemented and this saw the raising of revenue by 184 per cent as evidenced by the audited financial statements, and this to enable repayment programmes to happen.

The staff complement at party headquarters and Media.Link as of 2013 was regrettably but necessarily reduced by 75 per cent.

Existing bank interest rates were significantly reduced, in some cases even by 50 per cent. This enabled the party to pay its interest and capital payments punctually and on time.

The PN seeks to give this country back its lost reputation and to give its people back their dignity, safety and true freedom

The party successfully negotiated, where possible and necessary, the release of funds owned by the sectional clubs and previously held as a guarantee enabling the development of their properties in a sensible and sustainable manner.

The majority of past creditors were either paid in full or benefitted from organised repayment plans which were entered into and maintained.

All current social security contributions were paid and long-term agreements were entered into with the Social Security Department to resolve arrears.

Each and every election, including the general election of 2017, was paid on time to the last cent. Each and every employee on the payroll was paid in full and on time. A strict, highly controlled environment was introduced for the payment of each and every invoice, thus succeeding in controlling expenditure.

In addition to this, the Party Financing Act came into effect and the Nationalist Party was the first of the two larger parties which successfully registered as a political party in terms of this law, with all its strict requirements and obligations.

This effort continued under the term of office of Clyde Puli and with the valid guidance, dedication and commitment of our deputy leader Robert Arrigo, right up to this day.

It is poignant to note that Pullicino Orlando makes all but a very brief mention of the financial gain of the Labour Party.

He thus fails to mention cases such as the multi-million value of Australia Hall, which is nothing short of a scandalous gift given by Joseph Muscat as prime minister (later to be given the dubious accolade of ‘Man of the Year for Corruption and Organised Criminality 2019’) to Joseph Muscat as Labour leader. Nothing quite so “glorious” there, is there?

The Nationalist Party does not seek glory. It seeks to give this country back its lost reputation and to give its people back their dignity, safety and true freedom.

Francis Zammit Dimech is the Nationalist Party secretary general