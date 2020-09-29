The Broadcasting Authority is marking its 59th anniversary today. It is time to pause and reflect on what has been achieved throughout the years, while setting new goals to face the challenges ahead.

The authority’s main aim is to continue to help the Maltese public better understand how its values and diversities shape its unique personality, by modulating local broadcasting services in open flexible ways while fostering creativity and better programming, and keeping in mind the continuous challenges of the digital age.

The Għargħur transmitting tower – a hub for analogue and digital radio broadcasts.

The set-up of the Broadcasting Authority and the Independence Constitution were among the first milestones in the field of broadcasting in Malta when still under British rule. Major changes occurred whereby the broadcasting system in Malta shifted from a monopoly towards pluralism. In a changing environment, where external forces are bound to impact the nature of broadcasting, changes to the broadcasting framework become not only necessary but inevitable.

The legislation that regulates the Broadcasting Act (1991) was amended and updated over time. This saw an increase in subsidiary legislation to regulate the sector which continues to develop.

New changes are foreseen as parliament is currently discussing the revised audiovisual media services directive to incorporate online video-sharing services and platforms. This means that with the implementation of this directive, the remit of the Broadcasting Authority will increase, since it will cover and make distinction bet­ween linear (television broadcasts) and non-linear (on-demand) ser­vices. This will be a learning curve both from the perspective of the industry as well as from a regulatory point of view.

Among other roles, the Broadcasting Authority puts its effort into training, seminars and workshops for media personnel to keep them abreast with what is happening within the industry and train them to provide better programming. The authority is also in charge of political broadcasts in time of elections in the Maltese islands. During electoral campaigns, its regulatory role in maintaining impartiality increases.

The authority also has an obligation to help improve the quality of broadcasting and thus needs to provide training to broadcasters with a view to improve the use of the Maltese language in broadcasting. From time to time, it organi­ses seminars for broadcasters on the rules and directives issued by the National Council of the Maltese language in terms of language operation and sponsors broadcasters for specialised courses such as proofreading in Maltese.

Joanne Spiteri, Broadcasting Authority CEO for the past four years, during the Malta TV Awards in 2017, which the authority assisted in producing.

It also invests in human resources by sponsoring media personnel to advance their skills, such as by embarking on the University diploma Ċertifikat fil-Qari tal-Provi bil-Malti.

The authority supports journalists through the IGM Awards and offers continuous support to students and researchers who from time to time request information for specific research projects as part of their curriculum.

It also hosts and regularly participates in several international and local conferences, where it invites foreign speakers and experts in the field to address the stakeholders.

Audience surveys are regularly conducted and published in line with Article 30(2) of the Broadcasting Act, Chapter 350 of the Laws of Malta. The authority is responsible to present to Parliament the results of independent audience research, and from time to time it commissions studies on specific topics related to broadcasting.

A national conference held in November 2019 in which the Broadcasting Authority addressed issues in quality TV broadcasting.

It also takes part in consultations, issues press releases and directives and circulars as the need arises, while offering a platform for complaints which are brought forward and heard in front of the board.

Besides maintaining contact with local stakeholders, the Broadcasting Authority remains active in the regulatory networks and other international fora and forms part of the European Platform of Regulatory Authorities, the European Regulators Group for Audiovisual Media Services and the Mediterranean Network of Regulatory Authorities.

The challenges that lie ahead are many and cover a wider range of issues than when the authority was set up 59 years ago. The perception that the authority exists to stifle the industry needs to change. The authority, in fact, plans to address such concern by embarking on a number of initiatives and training projects such as media literacy.

Other plans will look to reach not only the stakeholders within the sector in the linear services but will also comprise online services and the viewers.

The Għargħur Transmitting Centre is yet another major project that the authority has embarked upon. The tower, which the Broadcasting Authority operates to enable FM analogue and digital radio transmissions, needs an overhaul. The challenges linked to the tower and the Għargħur site are not only operational but also financial. The authority’s plan is to transform this critical infrastructural site, which dates back to NATO times, into a state-of-the-art one.

One of the seminars organised by the Broadcasting Authority for the media. Seen in the photo are former BA chairman Joe Pirotta (left) and Dutch TV producer and director Gie Meeuwis.

The last decades have seen huge changes in media content, techno­logy and ways of experiencing media. It is the role of the Broadcasting Authority to ensure the public continues to access and enjoy this media where and when it needs for the years to come.

This is why the authority is determined to fulfil its commitment and obligations while ensuring high-quali­ty media in the public interest, with content that can truly educate, inform and entertain. It is committed to perform while meeting its obligations as it faces the next decades with courage and determination.

The Broadcasting Authority has adapted and continues to adapt to changes ever since it was set up almost six decades ago. A look back at some of the highlights in its history helps one to realise what has been achieved, where the authority stands today and what lies ahead. Understanding the broadcasting legislation framework pertaining within Malta is vital to comprehend the broadcasting landscape.

Joanna Spiteri is the chief executive officer of the Broadcasting Authority.

A political debate as part of the European Parliament elections campaign held in May 2019.