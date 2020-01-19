In September I planted some broccoli in the herb patch. It’s the only corner where the sun reaches our north-facing garden for all of two minutes a day. It was a mission impossible from the word go – but what do you know, leaves started sprouting up.

Within a few weeks these leaves were attacked by a mass meeting of caterpillars, which I had to unpick one by one. Then I woke up one morning and I noticed the dog sniffing curiously at the herb patch: the broccoli leaves were dotted with this ladybird-like insect sans the red spots. Again, I removed them one by one. Next, we had the worst northwesterly gale to hit the island in November. But these poor broccoli fought their ground and stayed put.

Two weeks ago, I noticed the broccoli heads sprouting from among the leaves. Oh, the joy! They had made it against all odds. Thereupon, the family were force-marched to the herb patch to exclaim admiration.

This week, I read the Times of Malta report about the farmer in Attard who up till last week had a field full of broccoli ready for harvest. Like me he had planted them, tended them, worried about the effect of the weather on his crops, and rejoiced when the green florets sprouted.

Now that very field is crowded with gigantic clawing machines gouging out the soil till they hit the rock. The soil will make way for tarmac; the crops will make way for cars.

It was a scene straight out of the movie Avatar. The construction magnates turned up unexpectedly at 6am, without informing the farmers that they were going to unearth their land. And the farmers never suspected that their fields would be taken over from them in such a brutal manner because there is still a pending appeal in court. But, these days, why follow ethical procedure when you can flex your bully muscles?

The report in the Times of Malta referred to the grief-stricken farmers but none of them wanted to be quoted by name. “I’ll put myself and my family in the line of fire if I give you my name,” said one of them. This is the state of the country we are living in – people are scared to exercise their true rights as citizens, afraid to speak out to defend their own land because they know for a fact that there will be ugly repercussions, uglier than the reality of having their land snatched away from them.

The sentinel trees and the peaceful land can never survive corrupt souls

I suppose we could now wait for new Prime Minister Robert Abela to put on his cape and say some soothing words, but the truth is that no one will believe him until he is seen to take concrete action against those who sowed this very weed of fear to cover up the blood on their hands: Joseph Muscat and Keith Schembri.

In the meantime, we are made to watch the nightmare of the creation of the Central Link. A project which is claiming the lives of 550 trees and vast agricultural land the size of six football grounds. And we are paying for it – €55 million of our taxes – signed for by the manicured hands of Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg.

He, who does not know the meaning of toiling the earth or toiling anything else really, because he went straight from his school bench to the parliament bench. He’s just happy to bulldoze fields so he can get home from Valletta to Dingli without getting stuck in traffic. “Don’t kick up a fuss,” he told us. “We’ll plant new trees”.

Which shows exactly his myopic view of nature: old trees are a nation’s treasure.

Some trees live way longer than the average age of a human. Some live for decades, others for hundreds of years. Some trees in the world have lived in the same spot for more than 5,000 years – there’s a beautiful piece in The New Yorker magazine about the past and the future of the earth’s oldest trees. They survive pests, storms, climatic change, changes in society, changes in government. And they’re always there, continuing their slow-motion existence; the diameter of their trunk growing by a nano millimetre each year.

What the Infrastructure Minister does not realise is that in a few years’ time, when his fingers will be even chubbier, he’ll be stuck in traffic – because more roads equals more cars. And he’ll have destroyed the land, the silent witness of Maltese history, for nothing.

In the meantime, in Attard, there are farmers and their families who are waking up to a void. Some have been working that land since the 1960s and the 1970s – back when Malta was still pristine. “This was one of the few remaining quiet spots,” said one farmer. Sadly, the noise of a land corrupted has taken over.

The sentinel trees and the peaceful land can never survive corrupt souls. They cannot stand the energy of nature because nature is true and pure.

The Significant Other has been recruited to one of the topmost posts in the European Parliament, so please allow me to share this moment of immense pride. He's a true testament that respect, steely determination and believing in what is right is recognised where it matters.

