It was November, back in the 1970s. When Sarah and Angela opened the door of the little cottage, they could hardly contain their excitement.

The two 19-year-old girls were in Wales, studying at the medi­cal school based in the hospital just a stone’s throw away.

The lovely 18th-century cottage was a godsend. Most of the other students were based at the other end of the rambling hospital, an incredible mile of corridors away. But this was at the ‘right’ end of the building ‒ one of the two former hunting lodges on the building’s estate. The cottage was small, just two bedrooms and a combined sitting/dining room. But it had all the two teenagers would need and they quickly settled in.

Posters of Donny Osmond and David Cassidy soon livened up the sparsely furnished bedrooms, and the few bits and pieces that they had brought with them gave the place a cosy feeling. But the term was already under way and the girls were plunged into the rigorous routine of lectures and ward rounds.

Time flew and it was April before Angela and Sarah decided to give the place a good clean. The curtains came down and the dust flew. But looking back, perhaps their thoroughness was not such a good idea after all.

Sarah climbed the loft ladder and pushed open the door into the attic. It was pitch black in there and it took a while for her eyes to adjust. She spotted a light switch. The light from the dusty, naked bulb did not reveal any surprises. The whole place was empty except for cobwebs and a single, lonely-looking, brown suitcase.

Sarah walked to the suitcase and looked at it with some surprise. It was clean, not a speck of dust on it and yet it must have been there for six months at the very least. She picked it up. Empty.

She took the suitcase downstairs and showed it to Angela. They came to the conclusion that it must have been left there by the previous bachelor student and put the suitcase away in a cupboard. Before long, they forgot all about it.

But then strange things started to happen. One night, Sarah was up quite late studying. Angela had long since gone to her bedroom and the sound of muffled music from behind her door had gone silent. Sarah decided to call it a day and padded on tiptoes across the cottage to the bathroom. She walked down the little corridor that served as their entrance hall, through the kitchen, past Angela’s room and into the bathroom.

As she dried her hands there was a knock at the door.

“Oh heck,” she thought. “I must have woken Angela up.”

She opened the door but there was no one there.

At almost the same moment, Angela’s door opened and her sleepy face peered out.

“What do you want?” said Angela.

“What do you mean?” Sarah replied, confused.

“You knocked on my door,” Angela said.

“I thought you knocked on the bathroom door,” Sarah replied.

The two girls stared at each other across the dark room. Neither of them could put the sinking feeling into words. It seemed better to pretend that nothing had happened. They both went back to their rooms.

It was not long after the ‘knock’ incident that Angela was sitting in her room studying late one evening. She yawned and decided that she had done enough. Calling out “goodnight” to Sarah, she shut her door.

One of the disadvantages of an old house is the way everything gradually bends and sags out of shape. To close her door, she had to virtually shove it with her shoulder as it would stick on a raised bit of the floor. She was fast asleep moments later.

She has no idea what disturbed her. She only remembers that she was suddenly awake and saw the handle on her door turn slowly. And then the door, as if cured of its old age and sagging hinges, glided silently open. There was nobody there.

Angela screamed. She refused to sleep in there again and moved in with Sarah for the rest of the night.

It was soon Sarah’s turn, however. One night, she was woken up, feeling suddenly very cold. As soon as she sat up on her bed, two posters on opposite sides of the room fell to the ground with a crack. One she would have paid no attention to. But two? At the very same moment?

Sarah spent the rest of that night in Angela’s room. The girls could finally ignore it no longer.

One night Sarah walked out of her room to the shower, checking that the front door was shut and latched, as was her habit. And yet, just a few minutes later, on her way back, the door was wide open.

Even though the girls were already quite spooked by the things that had happened before, they still preferred to blame anything that happened on practical causes. They decided that someone had managed to get a key to the front door.

The two girls stared at each other across the dark room. Neither of them could put the sinking feeling into words

The hospital engineer was grumpy when they asked him to change the locks.

“I don’t know what you girls get up to with them keys. You’re the third lot that have come to me to get the locks changed,” he grumbled.

The list of bizarre events grew longer. One morning the girls were in the kitchen poring over a recipe book trying to decide what to cook for dinner that evening. Sarah scribbled down a quick shopping list and dashed off, grabbing her books. When they got home that evening, the recipe book was in the sitting room upside down.

There were several other times when things seemed to have been moved about. Most of the time, the girls blamed them on their normal level of untidiness. But sometimes they wondered…

Not everything could be explained away rationally. Seve­ral times, the girls would be watching television, only to find themselves plunged into sudden darkness. The first time it happened, Sarah thought there had been a power cut and went into the corridor to get some candles. But the lights in the rest of the house were still on. The engineer was unimpressed.

“Can’t be,” he said. “Just one room? Never.”

By now, the girls had come to the end of their study phase and were due to leave for their practical work phase. While they were away, the fierce winter of 1979 took its toll on the house, bursting the water pipes in the subsequent thaw. By the time they got back to Wales, they were put into alternative accommodation and never went into the house again.

But the story does not quite end there. At the hospital, they ran into the girl who had lived there before them.

“Oh, did you leave a suitcase in the attic?” Sarah asked her, suddenly remembering the strangely dust-free suitcase they had found.

“Suitcase? No, I don’t think so. I would have noticed that I’d lost it,” she said.

So, the suitcase had been up there for three-and-half years without any dust settling on it. And all the strange goings on had started after they brought the suitcase down. Was it somehow linked?

For all they know, it may still be there... And maybe, just maybe, the engineer still blames the medical students every time he has to change the locks.

