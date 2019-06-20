Week-long festival The Bubble is returning for its fifth edition from September 16 to September 23 at the Golden Bay headland.

The Bubble is organised by an NGO of the same name which organises local events in support of humanitarian and environmental causes. Their yearly festival combines music, art and education.

Founder Duncan Fenech has said that his original intention was to “create a space where positive awareness, creativity and charity could work hand-in-hand".

Over the years, it has gradually evolved into an ever-more environmentally conscious one and can now stake a claim to being the most sustainable festival of its kind in the country.

Organisers operate on a “leave no trace” philosophy, with visitors encouraged to carry their own drinking flasks, or purchase one at the event, and separate their waste.

All proceeds from the festival go towards charitable causes. Last year, more than €32,000 was raised and over the past nine years The Bubble NGO has raised close to €120,000 while bringing hundreds of like-minded people together for the week-long festival.

For a timetable of activities, more details and to buy tickets, visit http://thebubble.com.mt