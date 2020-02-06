The Busker will soon be launching their first release of the year, Miles Away. The single, which will be released on February 14, will be the last off their second album Ladies and Gentlemen, which was awarded best album at the 2019 Lovin Music Awards.

Miles Away is a spiritual track which draws its inspiration from the iconic George Harrison. The lyrics of the song revolve around Plato's theory of the two souls, where he believed that every being’s soul was once split into two. Mankind's purpose on earth is to find the other half of their soul, then becoming one.

The video Miles Away wasn't going to be just an ordinary music video for the band. Their ambition was to take it a step further and release a cinematic short film – and that's exactly what they did. They collaborated with filmmaker Francesca Mercieca who wrote, directed and designed the whole production.

In the video, the main protagonist Edith persists on a mission between sea and sky, day after day puzzling nostalgia together. Andrew, a disoriented ferry worker roams across her path and traces his own puzzle pieces along the way. Unconditionally, this contemporary collaboration is a fully independent artistic production featuring Christine and Joseph Debono as well as Natalia Galea and Benoit Bartolo as the leading cast.

Follow this film’s journey on The Busker's official website www.thebuskermt.com.