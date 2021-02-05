Local band The Busker is this weekend performing as a three-piece band for the first time, alongside special guests and collaborators from their upcoming EP X.

The trilogy EP saw The Busker partnering with three artists, the first of whom being Matthew James Borg, with the song titled Just a Little Bit More achieving the top spot in the local PRS chart.

During this gig, the band will showcase their new frontman, with an exclusive reveal on the first night of the concerts.

Kersten Graham will be the supporting act.

The event, titled The Busker – In Transition is being held at Spazju Kreattiv today and tomorrow at 8pm. The concert will also be live-streamed. For more information and tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.