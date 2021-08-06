This year marked a new beginning for local band The Busker as they revamped their line-up, with a new face fronting the band. Singer/songwriter and former X-Factor participant Dav. Jr has joined forces with Sean Meachen on saxophone, David Grech on bass and Jean Paul Borg on drums, so together they can take The Busker to new musical territories in terms of genre and style.

The band’s recently released track Loose closes the X chapter, which saw the band collaborating with two other artists, Matthew James and Raquela – both artists contributed their own unique twist to overlap in musicality between band and collaborator.

The self-produced track also comes with a self-produced music video in which The Busker used 1990s-inspired themes to complete the project.

Loose can be streamed on all digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and on the band’s Youtube channel.