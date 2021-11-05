Volvo certainly isn’t hanging around when it comes to electric vehicles. Spurred on by the release of its first fully electric model – the XC40 Recharge – it has introduced this, the C40 Recharge. Billed as Volvo’s ‘first compact crossover’ it’s effectively a lower and more dynamic-looking version of the XC40 for those who want a car with a little extra focus on style.

But it’s underpinned by the same Compact Modular Architecture and is driven by the same dual-motor setup as the XC40. So should you opt for the C40 instead? We’ve been behind the wheel to find out.

The bulk of the changes between the XC40 and C40 reside around the looks. The rear end is far sharper on the latter, with a raked roofline giving the whole car a more concept-like appearance. It also arrives as the first Volvo to be entirely leather-free and benefits from an entirely Google-based infotainment system.

All C40 models boast a fixed panoramic sunroof, which really does transform the feel of the cabin.

