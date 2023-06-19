An illegal cannabis and psychedelic mushroom-selling operation that uses the Telegram messaging app is using food couriers to deliver orders, a Times of Malta investigation can reveal.

‘The Klub’ has close to 700 members and offers deliveries across Malta.

Recently, Times of Malta placed an order on the platform to establish claims that it was using food couriers to deliver to its customers.

Sometime after placing the order, a man dressed as a Bolt Food courier arrived, handing over a brown paper bag identical in appearance to those typically used for food deliveries.

The exchange took less than a minute and to a passer-by would have looked like a normal takeaway delivery.

The order was not placed through the Bolt Food application and Times of Malta has no way of knowing if the courier was working for the platform at the time or had done so previously.

No food orders were visible from our limited view of the Bolt Food backpack, and it is not known at this stage if couriers wearing uniforms of other food delivery companies are also operating on the Telegram group.

A sleek operation

Describing itself as the “best coffeeshop on the rock,” The Klub offers a wide range of products including different strains of cannabis flower, hash (plant resin), psychedelic mushrooms and cannabis-infused edible products.

It even offers cannabis-infused birthday cakes on demand, albeit with a wait time of three days.

Billing itself as a sleek, modern and convenient way to buy drugs, The Klub allows customers to pay with cash, cryptocurrencies and via Revolut.

It offers bulk discounts, free gifts for referrals and even has a dedicated account for customer support enquiries. Its Telegram profile features images and videos of its products.

To maintain its secrecy, The Klub has a strict vetting procedure, asking for screenshots showing the prospective customer’s phone number and requesting information about who referred them.

Screenshots showing parts of the group’s menu of products.

A referral is the only way to be inducted into the group.

Prospective cannabis associations have reacted with dismay to the development, telling Times of Malta they want to see more enforcement of the law against illegal sellers.

“It’s frustrating to see the police not taking action against groups like this while, on the other hand, we have an authority that is trying to help establish legal associations,” said one prospective applicant who wanted to remain anonymous.

While the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC) has attracted criticism in the past for what has been seen as prohibitive levels of bureaucracy, in recent months it has relaxed rules related to transportation, waste management and quality control.

Under the changes, associations will no longer have to hold a Carriage of Dangerous Goods (ADR) licence when transporting cannabis.

Biowaste will now be able to be composted, having previously been required to be incinerated at an approved landfill site, while testing of products will be required on a less frequent basis, lowering costs for associations.

“It’s great to see they’re listening to our concerns,” the applicant said.

Despite the changes, the rules governing associations remain strict.

Cannabis clubs must have a maximum of 500 members and cannot be within 250 metres of a school or youth centre. They are also barred from advertising themselves and cannot include the word ‘cannabis’ or incite the use of cannabis.

Applicants must pay a registration fee of €1,000 and the licence fee starts at €1,000 for associations with up to 50 members.

Cannabis sold must include a label that discourages cannabis use and have details of the plant used.

ARUC executive chairman Leonid McKay: 'Any form of illegal activity is concerning since the illicit market will lead to detrimental effects on the community'.

ARUC response

ARUC executive chairperson Leonid McKay said the overarching aim is to encourage existing cannabis users to shift from accessing cannabis from the illegal market to a regulated and safe source.

“Any form of illegal activity is concerning since the illicit market will lead to detrimental effects on the community,” he said.

ARUC understood the concerns of various prospective associations, McKay said, whom he credited for “striving to create a set-up which will offer a safe product and environment for their members”.

“The authority closely collaborates with the police on matters which are not compliant with the legislation,” he said, but added that enforcement of the law is not within the authority’s remit.

“The ARUC... encourages any individual who becomes aware of such activities to report them to the police so that further action may be taken,” he said.

Questions were sent to Bolt on June 16 and to the police on June 17. No answers had been received by the time of going to print.