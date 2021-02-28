Since the Industrial Revolution, the world of work has been constantly evolving. Occupations and jobs have changed, and the economies of different countries have grown together into economic blocs. The working world is increasingly characterised by a global struggle, with technological advances supporting this change.

While employers see industrial globalisation as an opportunity for investment and industrial growth, workers must seize every opportunity that globalisation offers them to improve their skills and advance their careers. Only in this way can we become aware of our potential and skills as workers and prepare ourselves for the new world of work. The pandemic has accelerated the process of transforming the new world of work.

The GWU has always worked with employers and governments of all times in the best interests of workers. The GWU is currently in discussions with the current government, along with key social partners, on various new rights and laws to benefit workers, including:

• The right to opt out of work-related issues (#therighttodisconnect);

• Equal pay for work of equal value;

• Work-life balance;

• Living wage;

• Pay transparency;

• Gender pay gap;

• The right of all workers to be members of a union of their choice;

• Workers working on platforms (apps);

In addition, its biggest challenge today is the impact of the pandemic on employees and employers.

Although the GWU has always worked well with any government, this does not mean that the union does not have challenges in meeting the aspirations of workers.

The GWU plays the role of an interlocutor between groups of member workers in different sectors of the economy, employers and government. The more changes there are in the world of work, the more intense the GWU’s work will be.

The secretaries of each section meet with members daily to hear their complaints and suggestions, and to understand how best to move forward and why. It is not always easy to reach both sides. It is not always easy to convince members that a globalised economy is affecting their jobs, which could lead to job losses. The role of the union is to protect members and workers and make sure they take what is right for them.

In addition, the GWU is constantly working at national and even European level to introduce new rights and reforms in the interests of the industry. In this regard, the union is talking to both employers’ organisations and the government to introduce new laws to suit the new world of work. All this is done not only on behalf of the members, but on behalf of all workers in an industry. Along this process, the GWU produces a report to strengthen the voice of workers and shows in writing why various new worker-friendly laws should be implemented.

Collective agreement

The collective agreement legally binds the negotiations between the trade union and the employer.

It defines:

• the obligations;

• the benefits; and

• the rights of the workers that are part of the agreement.

As a union, it makes a collective agreement with all the companies it works with because the agreement between the two parties gives a clear idea of how things should go. It also helps to resolve any divergences in the shortest possible time. A collective agreement is a link between the union, the workplace and the employer.

The GWU secretaries are finding it difficult to conclude collective agreements with different companies today as the pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty.

New problems created by the pandemic

• Today, the divide between organised and unorganised workplaces in the union is becoming more and more apparent. It has seen several cases where the employer is taking advantage of this situation to exploit employees;

• Many companies have quarantined a large number of workers so that work is left behind or divided among fewer employees;

• Some companies have reduced working hours, creating social and financial problems for families;

• Workers in the aviation and hospitality industries remain shut down;

• A number of companies have an international management and different culture, and it is sometimes more difficult for them to understand the situation in Malta;

• It is sometimes a challenge to make several members understand that the current situation is difficult for employers as well;

• Certain situations are increasing because regular physical meetings had to be stopped; and

• A large number of elderly people suffer from loneliness.

As a union, the GWU needs to strike a balance and ensure that the burden is shared by all. It also sees that some workers are exhausted because of the situations caused by the pandemic. On the other hand, it feels that workers who are members should also do their part and always do their job and respect the duties towards their job and their employer.

The pandemic is also something new for the union but it always strives to find a balance and be prepared for the future, while

• Ensuring the rights of the workers are always respected;

• Providing help for employers;

• Making sure that working conditions do not change;

• Ensuring wages are not drastically reduced;

• Keeping up the spirit of members and retirees who are going through the problem of loneliness;

• Allowing members to talk about their problems and see how it can help them.

