Online casino licences are an important requirement that every serious online casino needs to get to start operation. There are two reasons why it is important: one, to win players' trust, and two, to meet up with local rules in countries that require all new online casinos to get a licence to operate.

The process of getting an online casino licence from a reputable licensing body can be challenging for new online casinos. Apart from this, new online casinos also struggle to challenge dominant players in the saturated but richly-rewarding online casino industry.

A casino licence is a certificate that proves that an online casino is stable enough to operate. Casino licences do not come cheap and require the online casino applicant to meet the various requirements to get the licence successfully. Due to this, tons of online casinos operate without them. Many countries sanction sites that operate without one within their territory.

Players trust licensed online casinos because of the solid test they have passed. Gambling with an unlicensed online casino is risky. There are many scam sites in the crowd of unlicensed online casinos. You can get duped of your money, and not have any authority to appeal to, unlike licensed casinos that are answerable to their regulator.

A major part of the complication around getting an online casino licence for new online casinos is that they do not understand how the process works. Casino licences requirement varies from one licensing body to another.

The challenges faced by new online casinos

New online casinos face numerous challenges when applying for a casino licence. They include the following.

1. Paperwork

Documentation is the number one reason why many new online casinos struggle to secure a casino licence. Many new online casinos fail to do their homework and figure out what documents they need to acquire a licence. All licensing bodies put the information on their website, a visit to their page will reveal all the steps and paper works you need.

Handling the paperwork by yourself will stress you out. Assign a lawyer to save your time and to fast track the process. You can easily make a mistake if you do it by yourself. Let the lawyer handle it professionally while you deal with other important details for the new online casino.

2. The challenge of operating in multiple countries

It is easier to gain a casino licence to operate in a single country, but if you want to operate in multiple countries, it can be a challenge. It is because different countries have different requirements for licensing. You also have to note the local gambling laws. In some countries, casinos are limited, some ban it outright, and others allow it to operate under certain guidelines.

Many new casinos suffer frustrations because they fail to do basic checks about the gambling status of different countries. Applying for a casino licence in a country where gambling is banned is a waste of time. Also, countries were gambling is limited; you have to clarify what they allow and do not to prevent breaking the country's laws.

Apply to countries that have favourable gambling requirements. Countries like Australia are gambling friendly and a nice spot to apply for a licence. It is also advisable to apply with reputable licensing bodies where you can quickly acquire your licence, and where the charges are low. Another problem is that you may have to start afresh licensing process for each territory you want to operate.

3. Cost of acquiring and maintaining a casino licence

Acquiring a casino licence is not cheap, no matter the licensing body you choose, you will have to pay for it. Apart from the licensing fee, you will have to pay several other fees at the application stage, such as hosting provider certification costs, lawyers’ fees, and others. For a new online casino, the cost can be a burden.

In Italy, the licensing fee cost €300k for a decade long casino licence. You also have to pay a compulsory €70k fee plus a 20 per cent tax on your profit. It does not cover smaller costs, like inspection costs and reporting costs. In the UK, costs are cheaper except for the 15 per cent tax on your profit.

Many online casinos get their licences from favourable gambling havens like Malta, Alderney and Curacao. The costs of obtaining and maintaining an online casino licence are cheaper than in other locations. More importantly, it is easier for new online casinos to get their licence from these gambling jurisdictions.

Conclusion

Acquiring a casino licence is challenging for new casinos. Different countries have their different requirements; some permit online casinos; some limit their activities while others do not allow it. The cost of obtaining and maintaining a casino licence and the paperwork requirements are top challenges faced by new online casinos.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.