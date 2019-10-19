Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement (MGRM) and Moviment Graffitti are screening the Tunisian documentary If I Speak about the challenges gay people face in Tunisia.

After the documentary, Tunisian gay activist and asylum seeker Dali Agrebi will recount his story as a gay man in his country and as an asylum seeker in Malta. He will shed light on what it means to be an asylum seeker, the challenges and the way forward to make LGBT+ spaces safer and inclusive for asylum seekers. A Q&A session will follow.

The documentary will be shown with English subtitles at the KSU Common Room at the University of Malta, Msida, today at 7pm. Entrance is free of charge.