Dar Ġużeppa Debono in Għajnsielem, a refuge for single mothers founded in December 2005, is holding its annual general meeting through Zoom on Friday, March 19, at 6pm.

The theme of the meeting is ‘It-tfajla omm tal-bieraħ u llum. Liema kienu u liema huma l-isfidi tat-tfajla omm?’ (The single mother of yesterday and today. What were and what are her challenges?).

The meeting willl be addressed by President Emeritus Marie- Louise Coleiro Preca.

There will be time for prayers, followed by footage regarding work in Guatemala and a message by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma.

The meeting will be led by Matthew Bartolo, while Dr Angel Formosa will introduce the meeting. Those who would like to participate are asked to send a message on 7938 6233 and will receive the link.