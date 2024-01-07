A few days ago, I ventured to a post office to send back a parcel. In my mind, it was meant to be a quick thing but, as the minutes dragged on and the demands of the people in front of me became more difficult and complex to execute, I realised how ill-equipped our service has become to cater to a growing and diverse population who haven’t simply popped in to buy a couple of stamps or pay an electricity bill with the exact amount of change.

Based on Eurostat statistics, Malta had a population of 422,509 in 2013. By January 1, 2023, a decade later, that number had increased by 119,542, making Malta’s population 542,051. Although a number of people did leave the islands during the pandemic, the influx of people that came to Malta post-pandemic has been enormous, with 21,080 making Malta their home between 2022 and 2023.

Please note that these are official numbers only and don’t account for those who manage to slip through legal nets (like they do in other countries) but who are here anyway. Given these gargantuan numbers that everyone knows about, what are our authorities doing to help support our country’s infrastructure?

I started today’s piece talking about the post office but, in reality, that’s the least of our worries compared to our hospital issue. Just last week, this newspaper reported that there was yet another chronic bed shortage in Mater Dei Hospital, with sources saying that the hospital is operating beyond bed capacity and that patients were being put in “makeshift wards”.

Expectant mothers were being advised to go to the hospital on their induction day instead of the day before; patients with bone fractures who needed surgery were waiting up to three days for operations; and people in emergency were forced to wait on stretchers for up to 10 hours. All this leads to unnecessary pain, stress and anxiety for patients and healthcare workers alike.

Now, of course, this might all be down to seasonality and the fact that all services are slower around Christmas and the New Year but the truth is that our hospital was not designed with such big numbers in mind and the more people build their lives and their families here, the more they will inevitably need to avail themselves of the local healthcare system.

We simply cannot afford to keep acting like our country hasn’t changed in the last 10 years or like many of the people who are here are going to leave eventually. That isn’t the reality of our situation.

The islands keep changing and, yet, our authorities appear to be in complete denial while trying to peddle their ħobża biż-żejt and tè fit-tazza visions. I don’t know when they are going to wake up from their Dun Karm fever dream but sooner rather than later would be nice for everyone because everything is feeling mighty crowded on the rock while we continue to haemorrhage the young.

Perhaps instead of handing out more desk jobs that the country doesn’t need to people who can’t do them anyway and giving tax money to dodgy “charitable” foundations, we could invest in things we actually need. Groundbreaking? Yes, apparently.