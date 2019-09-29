Jacques Chirac, who passed away aged 86 on Friday, thought of himself as the heir to the great General Charles de Gaulle. His initiation in the political world, however, was far removed from the conservative dirigisme of Gaullism.

He was born in November 1932 and, by many accounts, he was a lively child. As a young man, he was a member of the French Communist Party. His membership of the Communist Party raised questions when he later applied for a visa to enter the United States and when he volunteered to fight in Algeria. His was not a passive role; he participated in communist cells, campaigned for the abolition of nuclear weapons and sold the party rag L’Humanité.

He was educated at the most prestigious educational institutions in France and the United States; at the Sciences Po in Paris, at the Harvard Summer School and at the leading École Nationale d’Administration which was established by General De Gaulle to train the brightest minds for the French civil service.

In the 1960s he entered the political fray earning the nickname Le Bulldozer for his ambition and the lack of scruples in reaching his aims. He changed his views to suit his goals. When he was later charged with corruption, many mused that, at last, he finally amassed one conviction.

In 1974, he began his first term as Prime Minister under President Valery Giscard d’Estaing. During this period he championed various progressive causes, including improvements in the social welfare systems and the national minimum wage. A clash with the President brought his tenure to an end in 1976.

In that same year, after the dissolution of the Union pour la défense de la République, he established the Rassemblement pour la République, a party which broadly embodied Gaullism.

The loss of the premiership did not lead to a period in the political wilderness. In 1977 he was elected mayor of Paris, thereby giving him another prominent platform. Chirac got to work to implement various social measures in favour of the elderly and people with disability. This time in office would later lead to a conviction for corruption.

In 1981 he contested the election for the French Presidency. His candidature split the centre-right vote, and the socialist François Mitterrand was elected. He was eliminated in the first round after coming third and obtaining a respectable 18 per cent of the vote.

Mitterrand and Chirac were to form the first cohabitation in French political history. The centre-right narrowly won the 1986 legislative elections, and Chirac was chosen as Prime Minister.

In death, as in life, his true convictions remain an enigma. Perhaps, Chirac only ever stood for himself, his ambitions and his political survival

His relationship with Mitterrand was uneasy. Chirac shifted to the right and lowered taxes and privatised several national enterprises while Mitterrand focused on foreign affairs and defence. His second tenure as Prime Minister would also be shortlived. Chirac resigned from his office after being defeated for the Presidency for the second time in 1988. Chirac obtained 46 per cent of the vote to Mitterand’s 54 per cent.

Chirac’s leadership of the centre-right was now openly challenged. Many accused him of abandoning the central tenets of Gaullism. The challenge by Édouard Balladur for the French Presidency in 1995 threatened to, once again, split the centre-right vote and to truncate Chirac’s ambitions for the Presidency. After narrowly making it to the second round, however, Chirac emerged victorious over the uncharismatic socialist candidate Lionel Jospin.

There was much in his manner which was reminiscent of De Gaulle’s imperial presidency. Chirac was also very tall, he had a forceful personality, and he had “a certain idea of France” – despite the changing times and its gradual loss of influence on the international stage.

There were differences which played to Chirac’s benefit. Chirac was well-groomed, had a sense of humour and exuded Gallic charm, which could both frustrate and amuse. On the campaign trail, he was charismatic and warm while greeting the public and engaging with voters.

He was elected on a platform which promised to heal what he termed as the fracture sociale – the social fissures in French society. He apologised for France’s role in the deportation of Jews to extermination camps during the Nazi occupation. He ended compulsory military service, and he also aimed to start reintegrating France within Nato’s defence alliance.

Alas, there were also fissures within his administration. The international community heavily criticised his controversial decision to restart nuclear testing in French Polynesia. In 1997 he was forced to live through an uncomfortable political cohabitation with the socialist Lionel Jospin.

He won the 2002 Presidential election comfortably after defeating Jospin in the first round and the controversial Jean-Marie Le Pen in the second round. In the latter, he obtained 82 per cent of the vote.

In international affairs, his second term was the trickiest. He opposed the 2003 US-led liberation of Iraq thereby weakening his relationship with the US and the UK. Many in the United States proposed renaming ‘French Fries’ to ‘Freedom Fries’ in protest.

In 2005, the French electorate rejected the proposal for a European Constitution. Chirac, a great supporter of the Constitution, arrogantly berated the electorate: “if you want to shoot yourself in the foot, do it, but after don’t complain.”

On the domestic front, tensions also ran high. In 2005, violent exchanges between the police and youths led to widespread riots across the country. He shortened the Presidential term from seven years to five years and left office in 2007. The relationship with his successor, Nicolas Sarkozy, was rocky at best.

His personal life was also frequently in the spotlight. Although married to Bernadette Chodron de Courcel for 63 years, he had the reputation of being a womaniser and serial philanderer. Chirac never dispelled these rumours. Indeed, he revelled in them.

In retirement, he was given a suspended sentence after he was convicted of the embezzlement of public funds, the abuse of trust and illegal conflict of interest while serving as mayor of Paris. His age, his memory lapses and his general ill-health saved him from the ignominy of serving a prison sentence.

With his passing, France and Europe mourn a man who dominated French politics for over five decades. Many remember him as an amiable, charming man with a sense of humour. Disliking him is no easy task.

These character traits, however, mask a more sinister aspect which is never praiseworthy in a politician. He lacked principle. He could easily switch from militant Communist to convinced Gaullist; from a sceptic of European federalism to a champion of the European constitution; from a supporter of the free market to a supporter of a more generous welfare state.

In death, as in life, his true convictions remain an enigma. Perhaps, Chirac only ever stood for himself, his ambitions and his political survival – a very sad predicament for someone who showed so much promise and who had so much potential.

André DeBattista is an independent researcher in politics and international relations.