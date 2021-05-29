The future of our parliamentary republic will soon be determined with a call to the polls in a general election.

This will be the first opportunity for the people to vote in its new representatives since the fall of Joseph Muscat and his corrupt government after the civil unrest of November and December 2019.

This will also be the first general election since the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia on October 16, 2017. The political turmoil that resulted from this horrific event must play a part in the overall result. It is also the first general election since the dual changing of the guard of the Nationalist Party, which ticket I aspire to be elected on.

Will we, the people, take some time out and truly reflect on the happenings that have unfolded over these last years? Will we ensure that the losses we have jointly endured will not be in vain?

The implications of the events that have shaped the latest government led by Robert Abela have done little to resolve the corruption and crimes that occurred during the Muscat years. Little has been done in order for the nation to forge ahead with a clear mind and vision towards the future.

While we expect elected politicians to set a way ahead for a more equal and just society, the last years of parliamentary activity have seen little in this regard.

Only few in the debating chamber, who seem to be getting stick from both sides, managed to read the writing on the wall. The reality is that, without justice being served and seen to be served, there is very little that politicians can do in order to take our country into the next phase of our democratic development.

This needs to be the priority of the next government and parliament. From where I stand, the Nationalist Party and its leader have what it takes to get us started. But the road will not be an easy one and it is down to every individual to ensure that the highest institution in the country truly represents the aspirations of the people who are called upon every five years to elect their representatives.

We, the people, need to ensure that we truly deliver to this country a parliament that can start the hard work that lies ahead.

We are not only emerging from a pandemic that will see the need of a modernised social structure to ensure that no one is left behind, we are also emerging from turbulent years of mismanagement and institutionalised corruption.

The wounds are still wide open and the scars will not heal the day the result is announced. There will be no time for euphoria if and when elected. The work that needs to be done needs to be seen as a healing exercise in the true spirit of democracy and European values that we all seem to adhere to today.

My commitment is to ensure that, if elected, my role will be one of scrutiny, either in opposition or from the government benches.

Scrutiny needs to become the critical tool that ensures that no cabinet will have to ever endure the humiliation of the Muscat years. Priority must be given to the public interest and the common good.

It is now down to the people to choose wisely. Question your sitting MPs, determine on which side of the fence they sat and bring forward those who have the stamina to take our country forward, turning a new page in our vibrant democracy, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Stanley Zammit, PN fifth district candidate