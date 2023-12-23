The Christian community of Gaza is today a tiny proportion of the population. Out of over two million Muslims, there are not more than 1,500 Christians between Catholics and Orthodox. The Christian population used to be much larger. And yet the Catholic community is a very active one.

The Christian and Orthodox churches are only around 300 metres away from each other. Both have their own large courtyard and cemetery.

The Greek Orthodox church of St Porphyrius is considered to be the third oldest church still in use. The Orthodox saint for which it is named is buried there. Born in Greece, he was bishop of Gaza between 395 and 420. It is an extremely beautiful small church full of frescos, relics and historic items.

On October 19, the buildings next to it were destroyed by Israeli missiles and 17 people died. Around 300 people were living in the compound, mostly Christians but there were also some Muslims. When I visited last August, they lived in complete harmony with the Muslim population and there was actually a mosque attached to the compound.

The author, Ray Bondin, with Fr Gabriel Romanelli.

The Catholic parish of the Holy Family is a more modern compound with a large church, a school and a building for around 60 disabled children, mainly Muslims, and which is run by the Sisters of Mother Teresa. There is another school close by, run by the Catholic parish. Both primary schools are considered to be among the best in Gaza.

The Catholic parish was also hit by snipers and a shelling on December 16. Around 600 people, mainly Christian, were living in the compound. Two parishioners, a mother and daughter, were shot by snipers, while the Mother Teresa building suffered a lot of damage. Two electrical generators and solar panels were destroyed.

The Catholic parish is run by Fr Gabriel Romanelli, an Argentinian who has lived in Gaza for 26 years but who was actually away when the war started as he was accompanying the patriarch of Jerusalem to his ordination as cardinal.

Gaza has a number of very significant Christian monuments as it was a very important port. My three recent visits were related to my task to prepare a conservation and management plan for the monastery of St Hilarion which is on the UNESCO tentative list for world heritage. I was leading a group of experts on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Ramallah.

The Orthodox church in Gaza.

The fourth-century monastery is considered to be one of the oldest and most complex Christian monasteries.

St Hillarion is buried there in a crypt among five chapels. The monastery had a hostel and a very complex bath area. The restoration work was mainly financed by Britain and France.

I was asked to intervene in a UNESCO meeting of the Hague Convention where I explained the importance of the monastery and it obtained ‘enhanced protection‘ by UNESCO.

But there are various other important Christian heritage sites, some of which have been destroyed. The Great Omari Mosque was the most beautiful: it was originally a Byzantine basilica and when I visited, it was like entering a very large and beautiful cathedral.

Other damage cannot be evaluated at the moment. The destruction of heritage is, of course, secondary to the disastrous humanitarian situation but still completely unacceptable in an area that saw the start of Christian faith.

Ray Bondin is an expert on world heritage.