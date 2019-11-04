The Christmas Grand Lottery is making a comeback, offering fresh incentives and a guaranteed jackpot winner. For this special Christmas edition, players will get the chance of winning prizes from six different categories with the top prize carrying an attractive jackpot of €50,000 or more in cash.

Tickets for the Christmas Grand Lottery edition are available from all Maltco points of sale across Malta and Gozo. Similar to all other Maltco games, the Christmas Grand Lottery has been approved by the Malta Gaming Authority and comes in a quick pick raffle format thus making it very easy to play.

The Grand Lottery is a periodical lottery type, with the next draw to be announced by Maltco Lotteries in the coming months. The Christmas Grand Lottery draw presentation will be broadcasted live on Malta’s National Television Station (TVM) on Friday, December 20 at 8.42pm together with the Superstar draw.