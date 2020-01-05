The Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP) is holding a short course entitled ‘The Church – the bride caught in adultery’, starting on Tuesday and continuing on January 14, 21 and 28, from 7.15pm to 9pm.

The course title comes from words of Pope Francis’ while contemplating the Church: “The Lord is breathing forth His spirit in order to restore the beauty of His Bride, caught in adultery.”

Although Christians are members of the Church and live their faith within it, they often do not understand it, and may sometime even feel ashamed of it.

This course, to be held at the MSSP Oratory in Birkirkara, will help participants understand and appreciate the Church, not only as a structure, its buildings and history, but all its elements, both divine and human.

For bookings, call or send a message on 2144 1917, 9927 7648 or e-mail oratorymsspbkara@gmail.com.

www.facebook.com/oratorjumssp