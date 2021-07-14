The Citroen C3 Aircross was introduced in 2017 as one of the firm’s ‘new generation’ SUVs, replacing the C3 Picasso, whose slightly awkward MPV stylings are now long out of fashion. The Aircross was pitched as having MPV practicality but with the upright driving position and styling of an SUV.

It proved a hit with buyers. Now there’s a new one, boasting a fresh face, revised interior and a range of economical engines.

First of all the C3 Aircross has a completely new front end sporting Citroen’s new signature look, as seen on the CXperience concept car and more recently the new C3 and C4 production models.

There’s also increased personalisation, with up to 70 configurations possible, and new colour and wheel choices. The cabin has been updated too, with extra comfy seats in the higher specifications.

