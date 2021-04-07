Casinos are famously cold places, with a common reason touted being that they want gamblers to stay awake while they play. However, there are also theories that due to the amount of people who pack into a casino on an average day, it is difficult to maintain the temperature. In the likes of warm cities such Las Vegas and Atlantic City over in America, this wouldn’t be much of a problem, but if you go around the world to some of the coldest cities there are, all of a sudden you start feeling the bite. We’ve taken a look at some of what we’d imagine are the coldest casinos in the world.

The Central Moscow Hippodrome (Russia)

With temperatures routinely dropping below -5°C, you don’t want to be without a jacket in a Moscow winter. The Central Moscow Hippodrome (Центрaльный Mocкoвcкий иппoдрoм or Rossiyskiye Ippodromy) was founded in 1834 and is most famously known for housing the largest horse racing track in Russia, as well as a renowned horse breeding research facility. It’s mostly a place for betting on horses, but if you’re in the neighborhood we’d recommend being well wrapped up.

Ameristar Casino Resort Spa (Black Hawk, Colorado)

Located right next to the famously freezing Rocky Mountains in Coloradio, the Ameristar Casino Resort & Spa in Black Hawk, Colorado is definitely one for the more brave gamblers out there. The resort, which was opened in December 2001, is owned by Penn National, famous for their 2020 acquisition of the infamous Barstool Sports. With temperatures hitting as low as -7.5°C at various points throughout the year, you’ve definitely got to be a hardy sort to brave the conditions and make your way into this super cold casino.

Háspenna (Reykjavik, Iceland)

It can get as cold as -10°C in Iceland, and definitely goes below 0 frequently. Therefore, going into the Háspenna casino in Reykjavik could actually be a reprieve if you find yourself in the region in the Winter months. It’s a relatively small casino with about a hundred machines, but it truly is located in one of the coldest places in Europe. It’s also located right next door to the Icelandic Phallological Museum, so you could have a truly interesting day out should you decide to pay a visit after playing the slots or hitting the blackjack tables.

MIC Gaming Hall (Metlakatla, Alaska)

MIC Gaming Hall is located in the chilly confines of Metlakatla, Alaska. On a a particularly bad day in the Winter, it’s not unheard of that temperatures could reach as low as -12.6° C. Inside the casino's 6,000 square foot gaming space there are 90 machines with Class II gaming devices like Instant or Electric or One Touch Bingo. The majority of the games have 5 reels, multiple potential paylines, and names like "50 Lions", "Timber Wolf", and "Rawhide". They post regular updates on Facebook about what’s happening and they closed from March to June in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Feel Vegas – Club Rovaniemi (Lapland)

If you fancy something a bit more adult-themed than a trip to Santa, you can brave the snowy Lapland landscape to visit Feel Vegas – Club Rovaniemi. There you’ll find a nightclub, karaoke bars and, of course, a floor of casino games. To get to the Club, you’ll have to make your way through temperatures that can go from a minimum of -30°C to a still-frosty maximum of 0°C. There’s not a huge array of machines or tables in the club though, and relatively high cover fees, so be prepared to try something else while you’re there, such as a dance in the nightclub or singing on the stage!

