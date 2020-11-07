The Għaqda tal-Pawlini in Valletta is commemorating and celebrating Maltese culture and feasts with an installation on the 50th anniversary of its foundation.

The society was founded on November 6, 1970, by tenor Paul Asciak. Since then, the Għaqda tal-Pawlini has strived to foster a love for St Paul, Malta’s patron saint, through the feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck, celebrated annually in Valletta on February 10.

The society also aims to nurture the spiritual growth of all its members and to help them integrate in the social and cultural life of the Pauline parish community.

The installation, Kuluri Pawlini, is organised by the Akkademja Kulturali Pawlina together with the Kummissjoni Armar within the Għaqda tal-Pawlini. Members and siblings Edward and David Bonello are the artistic directors of the initiative.

Everyone is invited to visit the colourful installation at St Lucia Street, which will run until the end of the month, and post a commemorative picture on their social media profiles using hashtag #kuluripawlini.