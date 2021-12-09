Malta’s favourite comedy crew is back to make Christmas bigger, louder and funnier – for three shows only!

This festive season, the Comedy Knights return for their first live Christmas show in a whopping 714 days.

This year, the crew has moved to MFCC and The Comedy Knights Live: Bigger, Louder and Funnier! will play for just three shows.

Join cast members Chris Dingli, Marc Cabourdin, Jo Caruana, Pia Zammit, Colin Fitz, Thomas Camilleri, Chantelle Micallef Grimaud and Steve Hili – as well as special guests James Ryder, Malcolm Galea, Samantha Cassar Ellis, Francesca Scerri and Naomi Said – on December 26, 27 and 28 for the kind of naughty-but-nice hilarity the troupe is known for.

Tickets are already selling fast for the hilarious new show, which continues the Comedy Knights tradition of tickling the festive funny bone with audience favourites such as The Sliema Girls, The Bormla Babes, The Balluta Boys and many more!

“Plus, this will be the first year we have some new characters making their way to the stage. After all, this is the first live show when we now have two new political leaders,” said director and co-producer Wesley Ellul.

Powered by @xfm100.2 and supported by Pepsi Max, Carlsberg, Marks & Spencer, The Atrium and the Finesse Writers Club, The Comedy Knights Live: Bigger, Louder and Funnier! moves to MFCC from its former home of Teatru Salesjan to allow audiences to sit comfortably and join in the hilarity while staying COVID-safe. In fact, every member of the audience can choose between a socially distanced or regular seat when booking.

“MFCC's massive size allows everyone to feel that space around them, while still being intimate enough for everyone to enjoy the show no matter where they sit. This also means the stage is bigger, giving us more room to play with!” added Ellul.

“We know that people really want more Comedy Knights – especially after the excruciating last 22 months in the events industry – so we can finally do what we love and bring smiles to people’s faces again. As a team, we look forward to hearing audiences laugh and squeal as much as you enjoy watching us.

“Now, this show will let us all take a light-hearted look back at the year that was and give us hope that next year just may be a bit better. We’re happy to be a much-loved Christmas tradition for so many families, who come to watch the show every year to end their year on a high note. It’s great to be back!”

The Comedy Knights Live: Bigger, Louder and Funnier! runs for three shows at MFCC, Ta’ Qali, on Sunday, December 26 at 8.30pm, Monday, December 27 at 3.30pm and Tuesday, December 28 at 8.30pm. Both normal and socially distant seating is available, with tickets starting from as little as €10 plus booking fee. Tickets are available at www.ticketline.com.mt. For more information visit www.comedyknights.com. The Comedy Knights is powered by @xfm100.2 and supported by Pepsi Max, Carlsberg, Marks & Spencer, The Atrium and the Finesse Writers Club.