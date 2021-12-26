The Comedy Knights return for their first live Christmas show after 714 days on Sunday evening.

This year, the crew has moved to MFCC and The Comedy Knights Live: Bigger, Louder and Funnier! will play for just three shows.

Join all your favourite cast members Chris Dingli, Marc Cabourdin, Jo Caruana, Pia Zammit, Colin Fitz, Thomas Camilleri, Chantelle Micallef Grimaud and Steve Hili – as well as special guests James Ryder, Malcolm Galea, Samantha Cassar Ellis, Francesca Scerri and Naomi Said – on December 26, 27 and 28 for the kind of naughty-but-nice hilarity the troupe is known for.

The show continues the Comedy Knights tradition of tickling the festive funny bone with audience favourites such as The Sliema Girls, The Bormla Babes, The Balluta Boys and many more! Some new characters will also be making their way to the stage.

“After all, this is the first live show when we now have two new political leaders,” teases director and co-producer Wesley Ellul.

“MFCC's massive size allows everyone to feel that space around them, while still being intimate enough for everyone to enjoy the show no matter where they sit. This also means the stage is bigger, giving us more room to play with,” Ellul said.

“We know that people really want more Comedy Knights – especially after the excruciating last 22 months in the events industry – so we can finally do what we love and bring smiles to people’s faces again. As a team, we look forward to hearing audiences laugh and squeal as much as you enjoy watching us,” he added.

The show will take a light-hearted look back at the year that was and give hope that next year may be a bit better.

The Comedy Knights Live: Bigger, Louder and Funnier! runs for three shows at MFCC, Ta’ Qali, on December 26 at 8.30pm, December 27 at 3.30pm and December 28 at 8.30pm.

Both normal and socially distant seating is available, with tickets starting from €10 plus booking fee. Tickets are available at www.ticketline.com.mt. For more information visit www.comedyknights.com.

The Comedy Knights if powered by @xfm100.2 and supported by Pepsi Max, Carlsberg, Marks & Spencer, The Atrium and the Finesse Writers Club.