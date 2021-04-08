For most industries, 2021 and what we’ve seen so far of 2021 have been extremely tough – just as they have for individuals. However, there are certain industries that didn’t just weather the storm but have actually come out of it stronger than ever.

The online casino business is one such industry. Online casinos have been on the rise ever since the internet was able to offer safe, secure and stable virtual gambling experiences and has seen major increases with each new technological innovation. From broadband internet to smartphones to the Internet of Things to VR, the online gaming industry has gone from strength to strength, building a multi-billion dollar industry over the past couple of decades.

With the rise of online casinos there was also a need for regulation; a governing body to protect customers from illegitimate sites and to ensure that online casinos play by the same rules as their brick and mortar counterparts. Word of mouth and MGA licensed casino reviews only help weed out less reputable sites.

What of 2020, though? How could a year that was this tough on so many result in an industry that thrives on disposable income grow ever stronger, such as regulatory bodies finding a 25 per cent growth in Spanish online gambling.

The answer is, as always, multi fold. For a start, considering how most of the world was stuck in doors throughout 2020 and are only now starting to safely venture out into the wide world again, home entertainment has – quite unlike cinemas, live concerts or theatre – gained all new traction over the past sixteen months. Streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max saw their memberships balloon exponentially and video games became an even more attractive alternative to real sports. By the same token, online casinos offered easy entertainment from the comfort of your own home that can keep you occupied for months.

While it’s certainly true that disposable income took a hit in 2020, the promise of distraction from grim reality meant that any money normally bookmarked for a night on the town was instead dedicated to home entertainment. Online casinos offer a couple of extra advantages that include the ability to emulate a real-world experience of going to a casino, it also allowed people to – hopefully responsibly – try and increase their disposable income on online poker, slots or blackjack games.

This hasn’t been limited to any one country either. Whether Malta, the US, Spain or India, the opportunity to hit an online casino in lieu of the real thing made online casinos grow and grow throughout the last year. A greater need for reliable internet, distracting gameplay and a chance to make some money back on your entertainment, made 2020 a real boom year for the online casino industry worldwide. 2021 looks set to continue, if not even improve on that trend.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.