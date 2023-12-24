The Convenience Shop is contributing €10,000 to the annual L-Istrina telethon, being held on Boxing Day in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

The donation was officially presented to President George Vella during a meeting with The Convenience Shop management.

During the meeting, The Convenience Shop management articulated their commitment to giving back to the local community and engaged in discussions outlining forthcoming charity initiatives slated for 2024. The company said it remains resolute in its mission to leverage its resources for the betterment of society and aims to continue leading impactful projects in the near future.

The €10,000 donation will be allocated towards the purchase of specialised medicines.

This donation follows The Convenience Shop's recent contribution of €2,000 during the President’s Fun Walk held a few weeks ago.

According to Andrew Attard, executive assistant to the directors at The Convenience Shop: "We are deeply committed to giving back to the community that supports us. Our contributions to L-Istrina and the Malta Community Chest Fund align with our core values of social responsibility and reflect our dedication to making a tangible difference in people's lives."

The Convenience Shop extends warm wishes to everyone, including its valued customers, dedicated staff, supportive suppliers and stakeholders. The company hopes that this season brings joy, warmth and an opportunity for unity within the community.

