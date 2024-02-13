The Convenience Shop, a leading name in the local convenience sector, is announcing its recent contribution to Maratona Missjoni via Fondazzjoni U, marking another step forward in its commitment to supporting charitable initiatives both locally and internationally. This latest contribution is aimed at aiding impoverished children in Guatemala, specifically by providing essential resources such as eight wheelchairs and other necessary items.

Maratona Missjoni, facilitated by Fondazzjoni U, serves as a beacon of hope for disadvantaged communities, particularly focusing on enhancing the lives of underprivileged children. Through this donation, The Convenience Shop Group is reaffirming its dedication to corporate social responsibility and its mission to make a meaningful impact in communities irrespective of distance.

Founded in 2005 as the ‘Helping Our Brothers in Need Foundation’ and later renamed as U Foundation in 2011, Fondazzjoni U has consistently strived to extend a helping hand to those in need, especially in regions facing socio-economic challenges.

Andrew Attard, Executive Assistant to the Directors at The Convenience Shop Group, emphasised the company's steadfast commitment to supporting NGOs and charities that positively impact communities. He stated, "At The Convenience Shop Group, we truly believe in the power of collective action to effect positive change within communities. Our contributions to Maratona Missjoni via Fondazzjoni U underscores our dedication to corporate social responsibility and our belief in the importance of giving back to those in dire need."

This latest contribution represents just one facet of The Convenience Shop Group's ongoing efforts to foster positive change and uplift communities.