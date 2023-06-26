The Convenience Shop (Holding) p.l.c., Malta’s leading food retail chain, is announcing its listing on the Malta Stock Exchange, marking a significant milestone in the company's history. The Convenience Shop Group has successfully completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO), and this listing opens up new avenues of growth and opportunities for the company.

The Convenience Shop Group was founded 14 years ago by Ivan Calleja and Joseph Pace, with a vision to cater to the modern Maltese lifestyle by bridging the gap in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) retail sector. Since those humble beginnings, the group have come a long way. Ivan Calleja, Joseph Pace, Manuel Piscopo, and Kevin Deguara have invested their talents and efforts to build upon the foundation of the company. Together, they have forged a path of growth, innovation, and success. Today, The Convenience Shop Group stands as a leading name in the retail industry.

Under the leadership of its CEO, Martin Agius, and the professional senior management The Convenience Shop Group has witnessed remarkable growth and success. Key milestones by end of 2023 include the opening of four additional franchised stores, the opening of their head office and flagship store in Qormi, as well as a new partnership with the National Lottery.

The company's expansion strategy includes reaching a significant milestone of opening its 100th shop by mid-2024, solidifying its presence and bringing convenience closer to more communities.

In addition to physical growth, The Convenience Shop Group is committed to enhancing the shopping experience for its customers. In 2024, the company will unveil a fresh and modern look and feel within its shops, ensuring it remains at the forefront of evolving customer preferences and needs.

Looking further ahead, The Convenience Shop Group aspires to make its first international placement by 2025, expanding its reach and tapping into new markets.

The Convenience Shop Group extends its gratitude to the Board, its dedicated team members, loyal customers, and supportive partners who have been instrumental in its success. Their trust and loyalty have propelled the company forward and will continue to inspire it as it embarks on this new chapter.

During the ceremony, the Chairman of The Convenience Shop Group, Benjamin Muscat, expressed his sincere appreciation to the investors who have placed their trust in the company through the IPO. He assured that the company is committed to generating consistent returns, enhancing shareholder value, and maintaining a transparent and accountable approach.

Innovation has always been at the heart of The Convenience Shop, explained CEO Martin Agius, adding how technological innovation and in particular, Artificial Intelligence will continue to be a driving force in the years to come, as the need for real time consumer and competitor analytics become critical for successful business planning. AI will play a key role in enabling the Group to better understand shoppers’ expectations, making operations leaner and more efficient.

The Convenience Shop Group firmly believes in corporate and social responsibility and actively engages in supporting non-governmental organizations and vulnerable individuals. The company is dedicated to creating a meaningful difference and contributing to the betterment of communities.

With an optimistic outlook and the support of its investors, The Convenience Shop Group is well-positioned to seize new opportunities, navigate the evolving business landscape, and continue delivering exceptional products, services, and experiences to its customers.