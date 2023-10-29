The Convenience Shop has sponsored and actively participated in the Caritas Run For Life, a community event aimed at promoting health and well-being across all ages.

The Caritas Run For Life, held last Sunday morning, commenced from the San Blas Therapeutic Centre in Żebbuġ. The event, which attracted over 800 participants, featured various race categories, including a 10km race, a 5km race, a 2.5km walk, a 1km race for children aged six to nine, and a 2.5km race for children aged 10 to 13.

As the main sponsor, The Convenience Shop has wholeheartedly supported the Caritas Run For Life. Additionally, a number of employees, along with their families and relatives ‒ 10 runners and 29 walkers in total ‒ took part in the sports activities.

Furthermore, The Convenience Shop encouraged patrons from its 89 outlets spread across 50 locations to join in the physical activities of the Caritas Run For Life. To facilitate this, the company provided transportation, reinforcing its commitment to community engagement.

Andrew Attard, executive assistant to the directors at The Convenience Shop, said: “Events such as the Caritas Run For Life are close to our company’s heart because they provide invaluable benefits to the Maltese community. We believe in the importance of promoting a healthy lifestyle while also coming together as a community to support meaningful causes.”

Anthony Gatt, director of Caritas Malta, expressed gratitude, saying: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to The Convenience Shop for their unwavering support of the Caritas Run For Life. Their generous donation and active participation have significantly contributed to the success of this event, furthering our mission to assist those in need within our community.”

The Convenience Shop says it is proud to be part of initiatives like the Caritas Run For Life that promote the well-being and unity of the Maltese community. The company says this partnership reflects its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

