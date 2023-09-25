The Convenience Shop has supported the DAR Bjorn Respite project with a donation of €5,000. This contribution underscores the company’s annual commitment to making a meaningful impact in the Maltese community by supporting critical initiatives that enhance the lives of individuals facing neurological challenges.

The DAR Bjorn Respite project, in partnership with ALS Malta, is dedicated to providing temporary accommodations for neurological patients when their family members are unable to offer care due to circumstances such as medical procedures. This project plays a vital role in ensuring the well-being and comfort of those in need during challenging times.

In collaboration with ALS Malta, this donation will further the mission of providing essential services to over 300 neurological patients in Malta, including complimentary physiotherapy and counseling services.

"At The Convenience Shop, we believe in giving back to our community and supporting causes that make a tangible difference in people's lives," said Andrew Attard, Executive Assistant to the Directors at The Convenience Shop. "We are proud to keep our annual tradition of standing alongside DAR Bjorn Respite and ALS Malta in their noble efforts to provide care, respite, and support to neurological patients and their families."