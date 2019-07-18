Manuel Abdilla takes a look at the events that led to the coronation of the titular painting of Our Lady of Grace of Żabbar 68 years ago

The idea or custom of crowning enjoyed primacy in ancient times and persevered its sway through the Catholic Church, where crowning was not purely limited to a prince or a pope but also included effigies.

This practice began in Offida, Italy. In answer to the iconoclastic movement supported by the Calvinists, a Franciscan friar, Girolamo Paolucci de Calboli, sought the crowning of sacred pictures as the answer to the schismatics.

The titular painting of Our Lady Mediatrix of Grace in Żabbar being crowned on September 2, 1951.

Count Alessandro Pallavicini was an aid and sponsor to Calboli. Before his death, Pallavicini left a legate that ensured that these practices would be preserved for years to come. Eventually, a ritual for crowning was established, bearing the name Ordo servandus in tradendis coronis aureis quae donantur a Rmo Capitulo S. Petri de Urbe sacris imaginibus B.M.V.

This ritual would become part of the pontifical books as of 1897. By then, the requests for the solemn coronations had become numerous. The Church, in its prudence, when assessing the requests, sought three characteristics: the historicity (historical authenticity) of the devotion, the guarantee of preservation and miraculous attributes.

The coronation of the titular painting of Our Lady of Grace of Żabbar in 1951 was instigated by a letter that newly-elected parish priest Joseph Zarb received from Mgr Leopold Farrugia, who also served as a parish priest in the locality. Mgr Farrugia wrote to him: “I do recommend heartily the crowning...”

This desire, cherished both by Mgr Farrugia and his immediate successors, had been hindered by a number of factors, including World War II.

Archbishop Michael Gonzi (seated, centre) with other bishops, clergy and members of the community on the coronation day.

Mgr Zarb quickly understood the love of this town for Our Lady. Thus, he decided to ask Archbishop Michael Gonzi that the figure of Our Lady in the titular painting be adorned with a golden crown.

After examining Mgr Zarb’s request, Mgr Gonzi accepted and affirm­ed it with the words: cum exposita vera sint, perlibenter commendo, meaning ‘Since what has been explained is true, I recommend it very willingly’.

A request was then made to the Vatican Chapter, until then the only competent authority in the matter of the crowning of effigies. As of 1981, these actions were transferred to the ordinary (Church officer) of the place.

The Vatican granted the request by a unanimous vote and communicated its answer in a decree

The Vatican granted the request by a unanimous vote and communicated its answer in a decree issued on July 20, 1949.

On People’s Sunday (Ħadd in-Nies) of the year 1950, the decree was read out to the faithful. The decree provided and asserted certain dignities to the Żabbar sanctuary of Our Lady of Grace. The first and foremost was that its titular painting was to crowned.

The titular painting today

The crowned effigy was also to be given the same dignity as a relic, meaning it would be covered with a curtain. It was customary for the curtain to be removed only on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and on special occasions like the solemn novena.

The crowning was to take place on September 2.

Meanwhile, the faithful sponsored many pro­jects that transformed the temple into a jewel, such as the gilding of the church under the tutelage of Ġużè Galea.

The two golden crowns were de­signed by Manuel Buhagiar, and the firm Madiona carried out the works, using 18-carat gold at the cost of £1,800.

The church was covered with new tapestries made of silk, chan­deliers and artworks. Twelve silver lamps were to take their place in the choir after the crowning.

The celebrations started with matins on August 26 and ended with the solemn feast on September 9.

Many chapters took part in the cele­bration. September 2 would be remembered for years to come. The bells rang all day long.

After a procession from the Ursuline institute, Mgr Gonzi presented Mgr Zarb the crowns that would be placed over the effigy.

A contract binding Mgr Zarb and all his successors with a guarantee that the crowns be kept on the effigy was signed after the procession. The crowns were then blessed and a pontifical Solemn Mass followed.

Vespers were followed with a procession featuring all chapters on the island. Salv Portelli OSA expressed the sentiment held in the hearts of the faithful when he uttered: ‘Veni coronaberis’ or ‘come to be crowned’.

At 6pm, Mgr Gonzi, assisted by bishops Galea, Pace, Baranzini, Bentivoglio and Calabretta, crown­­ed and kissed the effigy, sealing once and for all the love of the city for its effigy.

As from that day, the City of Hompesch also became the City of Our Lady.

A Mass commemorating the 68th anniversary of this important milestone will take place on Sunday at 5.30pm.