Who can deny that we are living in a society that has made instant gratification one of its top priorities? Many seem to have forgotten that our instinct for survival as a nation with limited natural resources was based on frugality, hard work and the ability to save for a rainy day.

This statement is not a nostalgic reflection but a sobering realisation that our future prosperity in retirement will depend on our ability to plan for when our income streams do not flow as generously as when we are still working. Many ask what level of income or wealth will ensure that one can live comfortably in retirement.

Many financial advisors come up with rule-of-thumb indications that give some idea that what the retirement post should look like when we hit the golden age. My advice is not to wait for the first sign of grey hair to see where you stand. A simplistic answer to what financial resources are needed to avoid financial anxiety in retirement is to have a retirement pot of €1 million.

This calculation is based on a simplistic formula because one has to be more specific of the constituents of this pot. For instance, downsizing to a smaller house may seem to be a partial solution to building up this retirement pot. However, the reality is that unless one takes this step well before actually retiring there is a risk of months, if not years, spent hunting for the right accommodation that provides the right type of home suitable for a retired and ageing person at the right price.

Health issues become more prominent for older adults. Those who enjoy good health in retirement can rely on the public health system for their regular check-ups and occasional medical treatment. But those who have to deal with the maladies of old age like dementia, chronic diseases, and loss of mobility face formidable financial and emotional challenges.

Like most other Western countries, I believe that our health policymakers are not planning seriously enough for the challenges of an ageing population in the next two decades. Some fiscal incentives to hire private carers are indeed welcome, but the actual cost of caring for a chronically ill older adult can be exorbitant.

A recent discussion programme on Italian TV indicated that the cost of caring for a person with dementia in Italy is currently estimated to be €70,000 per annum. How many people can say that they are guaranteed this kind of income in their retirement thanks to their pension or retirement pot of financial assets?

Another challenge that many people preparing for retirement face is that caused by their noble desire to help their children get on the property ladder. The exponential escalation of property prices prevents most young people from even thinking of saving enough money even to make a deposit. Fiscal incentives for first-time buyers help. However, the struggle to buy a first home will prove impossible for most young people unless they resort to the bank of mum and dad.

Loans given by parents to their children often have no repayment programme. This reality exposes parents who could afford a comfortable lifestyle in their working lives to financial hardships when they face the actual costs of retirement. A widely accepted rule-of-thumb is that in retirement you will need to replace from 70 per cent to 90 per cent of your income to maintain the standard of living.

The bottom line is that what you save today will determine how strictly you will have to budget down the road. Many will continue to argue that it is best to live for today and let tomorrow take care of itself. The welfare state that promised to care for people from the cradle to the grave will not live to its promise as politicians continue to engage in short-term strategies that do not cater for reforms beyond the short electoral cycle.

I am fascinated by the popular thinking of some younger and middle-aged people. One argument that I often hear is that it is foolish to save for retirement when no one knows how long one will live. Some are even more cynical and argue that they do not want to let the taxman or even their children benefit from their accumulated wealth when they pass away.

Like most other things in life, retirement is what you make it.

