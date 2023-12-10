Brendan Jackson’s message on Facebook last month was simple but encapsulated the spirit of Christmas. It was an open invitation to strangers to join him and his partner for Christmas lunch at their Buġibba flat.

Within a couple of days, 24 people reached out to him, though he has space for only eight guests.

“Declining requests sucks, but I have to say no to some people regretfully,” he said, explaining that it is usually a first-come, first-served system.

Christmas is a time of joy for many people. It is also a time of despair and loneliness for those who cannot connect, or afford, the celebrations of the season.

“Christmas is mostly lovely, but it can be hell for many people. And this is my way of taking away that pain, even if just for a day,” Brendan says.

Brendan Jackson and his girlfriend, Sarah Baumann, who open their home to strangers for Christmas lunch every year.

Coming from a small family that seldomly met, the British-Maltese 44-year-old says he too has suffered from loneliness.

“I know what it is like to feel miserable and lonely over the holidays. It’s quite normal for many people,” he said.

Back in 2018, Brendan, a sales representative, decided to change that and invited strangers to his Christmas lunch for the first time.

“Although I’ve been in Malta for 35 years, I completely understand and feel for the many foreigners who are here for work, and are far from their family and friends. Since I love to cook, I thought it would be nice to invite strangers over to enjoy a nice home-cooked meal on Christmas Day,” he recalled.

He has hosted strangers at his house every year since, except in 2020 and 2021 when COVID-19 restrictions put paid to his plans.

And after meeting his German partner, Sarah Baumann, two years ago, she has joined the festive project.

“It has become an annual event I very much look forward to and, so far, I have no regrets,” he said.

The couple and their four cats have been joined by guests from Spain, Italy, Venezuela, Colombia, Russia, India, Japan, Serbia, and Ukraine.

Born in England to a Maltese mother, Brendan has been living in Malta since 1987 and wants to help raise awareness about mental health.

I’ve had guests from all four corners of the world

While the invite is open to any friends who might be alone for Christmas, his guests are usually foreign residents.

“I’ve had guests from all four corners of the world which makes for the most interesting table talk. I love meeting people from different cultures, hearing their points of view about politics and life in general. It is very stimulating mentally.”

Brendan and Sarah prepare the menu themselves, which includes a fish soup for starters, roast chicken or turkey for mains, and a simple dessert.

“These past two years since I’ve been with Sarah, she is kind enough to bake cookies. We give them to our guests in a cute bag as a parting gift,” he said.

Most of the food is prepared the day before or in the morning, leaving the couple time to entertain and get to know their guests.

Frank, one of the couple’s four cats.

The lunch, which usually starts at noon, can last late into the evening. Their guests left at 10pm last year.

“I would say 90 per cent of the time, the discussions have been amicable, and we always have a good time, even though sometimes there’s a bit of a language barrier,” he said.

“Although I’m an atheist, I make it clear that everyone is free to say a prayer or whatever makes them comfortable. My politics are liberal, so I make sure to keep the discussions as open and inclusive as possible, be it about women’s rights, religion and so on. As long as nobody gets offended, I’m very careful with that.”

He recalls a few disagreements around the dinner table, especially with right-leaning guests, but he said the lunch is about accepting everyone and their opinions. Some guests have since become friends.

“I was apprehensive at first, and some people called me crazy, but I’ve learnt it’s always been one of the most rewarding days of the year for me since I’ve been doing it.

“I believe in general people are good. Sometimes you just need to take a leap of faith.”