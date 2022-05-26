After 119 years, the corridors of the Creche run by the Ursuline Sisters in Sliema have fallen silent. However, they won’t remain quiet for long. The nuns are already seeking to repurpose their space into a child day-centre run on the lines of their charism. Nonetheless, there is still a sense that it is an end of an era.

Speaking to this newspaper, the nuns showed their characteristic altruism and sense of mission. Their closure was due to the European Union’s directive to de-institutionalise children under the age of three. This EU policy ensures that children are raised in family environments rather than institutional settings.

The nuns themselves agree that this is for the best. This is not to say that they haven’t been surrogate families to thousands of children. Their care model is built on creating a family atmosphere; each nun took care of an individual apartment where the children shared a living space and were raised in a much-needed family environment.

The Ursuline Sisters of St Angela Merici were founded by Monsignor Isidor Formosa (1851-1931). Born in a noble Valletta family, Formosa worked among the poor children of Valletta to give them catechism lessons and ensure that they had bread to eat, basic manners and appropriate clothing.

The Ursuline Sisters of St Angela Merici remain his greatest legacy. Right from the start, the new congregation was recognised for its hospitality to children from challenging backgrounds.

Formosa was their greatest benefactor. Having given every possession of his to this mission, he did not even have appropriate clothes to be buried in at his death.

In the 90 years following his death, the nuns have certainly kept faithful to their founder’s injunction: “As in the embrace of a loving mother are little children in the arms of an Ursuline Sister.”

The nuns continue to dedicate their lives centred on their charism which is based on “work, prayer and sacrifice”, never forgetting the words of Christ from the Gospel of St Mark: “Whoever welcomes one of these little children in my name welcomes me.”

The Ursuline Sisters do not only focus on the children in their care. They have also helped countless other people who knock on their doors.

Indeed, Sister Magdalene Cauchi confirmed to this newspaper that “even though our doors have closed, we still find a way to help those who need it most with food, clothes, prams and playpens, among other things. And we give from the heart.”

Their generosity inspires other people to be generous. This is particularly poignant in an age marred by rampant materialism and self-centredness. In several ways, the Ursuline Sisters of St Angela Merici force us to look beyond ourselves and onto others who may be in greater need.

Their mission also puts a spotlight on the sterling work that the Church provides to society. It is the primary provider of care homes for children and young adults. It still helps in forming future generations through its schools and the unique ethos they hold. Moreover, the Church extends this level of care throughout a person’s entire lifetime – to those suffering from addictions, right down to providing care services for the elderly.

All this work is boosted by the thousands of lay volunteers who deserve more than a mention for the selfless service they provide to the various causes.

In addition to this, there is the work of countless friars, priests and nuns who do silent and quiet work in their communities, assisting those in need without much fanfare. This, too, is part of the legacy that the Catholic Church builds in Malta.