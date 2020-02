In the run-up to the feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck, the Għaqda tal-Pawlini AD 1970 is tomorrow organising a free concert in aid of Puttinu Cares. Headlining the event are local band The Crowns and DJ act Tenishia.

The concert, titled Lejla fil-Kapitali, will start at around 8.30pm in St Paul Street corner with St Lucy Street.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.