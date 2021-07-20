Cupra is a company on a roll. Since it split apart from parent firm Seat, it has created the Formentor – its first ground-up model – and soon it’ll be bringing the Born to market as its first fully electric model.

But it still likes to tinker with Seat’s model from time to time. There’s the Cupra Ateca, of course, and now this – the Cupra Leon. It’s based on Seat’s latest Leon model, but Cupra has ensured it includes a wide variety of changes for its own version. Let’s find out what it’s like.

As this is a Cupra model based entirely on a Seat car, the exterior look isn’t as dramatic as on the Formentor. That said, you’ve still got a variety of Cupra’s own touches and – particularly on our estate model – they add up to create a car which does stand out against the regular Leon.

Want to read more? Visit timesmotors.com