The Cure – Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park is being brought to the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema for a one-time-only screening on Thursday.

The Cure, acknowledged as one of the world’s greatest live bands, took to the stage in July last year at London’s Hyde Park to deliver a set of songs celebrating their four decades of music making.

The ensuing film Anniversary 1978-2018, directed by long-time collaborator Tim Pope, captures them in glorious 4K resolution. The audio mix by Robert Smith and Paul Corkett complements and completes this fabulously immersive cinematic experience.

From Lovesong to Lullaby, from Boys Don’t Cry to Burn, from Fascination Street to Friday I’m in Love, Smith and his extraordinary band – Simon Gallup, Jason Cooper, Roger O’Donnell and Reeves Gabrels – will take viewers on a magical trip through time.

The film will be shown on Thursday at 7.30pm at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta. For more information and tickets, call 2122 3200 or visit www.kreattivita.org.