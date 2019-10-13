“…crimes of passion, so useful alike to mafia and police. Ever since the time when, in the sudden silence of the orchestra pit, during Cavalleria Rusticana, the cry of Hanno ammazzato cumpari Turiddu! first chilled the spines of opera enthusiasts, criminal statistics and number symbols of the lottery in Sicily have had closer links between cuckoldom and violent death.”

If what we read is true, the police are tantalisingly close to nabbing whoever commissioned the killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia. It wouldn’t be the first time: the history of political murders in Malta is one of narrowly missed appointments with justice.

This is not cynicism (more on that later). On the contrary, the point of this piece is that, as a nation, we simply cannot afford a third close-but-not-quite outcome. In this case, a successful police investigation is not just a matter of justice for the family, although it is also very much that. Rather, it is a political imperative.

But first, two things. The reason I limit myself to the police investigation is that I think the recently set-up public inquiry is at best a complete waste of time and money. For one, the board members include an expert who said, hours after the event, that it was likely that military-grade Semtex had been used. It was a fantasy that summoned the convenient foreign hand, and that should have disqualified the source from any further public involvement in the matter.

Second, the reason I call the killing of Daphne political is that it was. What makes a murder political is not necessarily that it is carried out or commissioned by politicians. In most cases, murders are political because they implicate and involve, and I don’t mean criminally, the body politic. Karin Grech, Raymond Caruana and Daphne can never be detached from the word ‘we’.

The quote is taken from Leonardo Sciascia’s The Day of the Owl (Il Giorno della Civetta). The novel tells of how, conveniently for everyone except the killed, unsolved mafia killings are ‘solved’ by being passed off as crimes of passion.

The sleight tends to work, thanks in part to the pervasive cultural imagery of ear-biting, hot-blooded Sicilian men with a penchant for sticking blades in each other’s guts. Thus the reference to Cavalleria Rusticana.

If the crime of passion is the favourite shunting device in Sciascia’s Sicily, we have other methods. What we share is the weary, if somehow oddly smug, cynicism that a certain kind of murder is never solved. In our case, that kind is the political. Almost everyone I know believes that Daphne’s, like Karin’s and Raymond’s, will remain forever in darkness.

So far so Sicilian, but we do part ways eventually. Not for us, the crime of passion tale. Instead, we prefer to convert our political dead into martyrs, with curious results.

It’s not tunnels and flyovers and surpluses that define l-aqwa żmien, but rather our capacity to come to terms with ourselves

Martyrdom is a necessary sacrifice which is ultimately for the good and glory of some or other cause. By passing Karin and Raymond off as martyrs, we transform them into the vehicles of a painful but essentially glorious national redemption. They almost begin to seem like the zenith of the national project, when in fact they are its moment of darkest night.

What’s more, the story of martyrdom pushes Karin and Raymond out of lived political time, so to say, into that of myth and legend. In mythical time, the unsolved (and the unrequited, and so on) loses all practical meaning and consequence. Indeed, it becomes the very strength of the narrative, its Tristan chord.

There’s unsolved, and there’s political unsolved. Raymond’s and Karin’s murders are the latter, and condemned to remain so. The Daphne imperative ordains that there can not, must not, be a third time.

Forget Semtex and foreign hitmen and other cosy fantasies. The real reason why we need to get to the bottom of it is that failure to do so would constitute an internal threat to the body politic. It’s not tunnels and flyovers and surpluses that define l-aqwa żmien, but rather our capacity to come to terms with ourselves.

“It’s like squeezing tripe: nothing comes out,” is Sciascia’s way of describing the brick wall faced by the carabinieri captain who investigates the murders in the novel.

The metaphor applies to the suspects in the case, the town in general and Sicily as a whole. As I said, political murders implicate and involve whole societies.

It is to the credit of the police that three people have been charged. That’s more than we can ever say of the Karin Grech case. In Raymond Caruana’s, a man was charged who died of a drug overdose before he made it to court, and that was that.

It is not to the credit of the police, or of the Prime Minister (the buck stops with him I’m afraid), that we have largely been kept in the dark. I do not expect the Prime Minister to roll out the details of investigations and the names of suspects at press conferences. His is a more difficult task than that: he has to find a way of keeping us informed enough to prevent the making of another martyr.

Two years is not mythical time. Yet.

