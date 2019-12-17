Yamaha's MT models have changed the landscape of the motorcycle world. Launched in 2013, the iconic MT-09 introduced a radical new look and attitude to the street. Since then Yamaha's hyper naked class has continuously expanded, and now offers one of the strongest selection of models from 125cc through to 1,000cc.

With signature Japanese heritage, athletic bodywork and torque-rich engines, Yamaha MT models deliver the ideal blend of naked aggression, in-your-face attitude and contemporary style. Aimed at unconventional riders, each MT model captures the spirit of the dark side of Japan, and open up a thrilling new way of life.

With radical new bodywork and an intimidating look with their bold twin-eye position lights, the all-new MT-125 and MT-03 bring pure hyper naked attitude. Featuring a powerful new 125cc engine as well as a new Deltabox frame and 41mm upside down forks, the MT-125 is Yamaha's ultimate naked lightweight - while the MT-03 comes with new upside down forks and next-generation mass-forward design.

With their ultra-aggressive new looks and advanced specifications, these models are designed for thrill-seeking riders who want the real deal from the moment and step into the dark side.

Always committed to giving every customer the pleasure to make their bike their very own, Yamaha has introduced new sport packs. They sharpen the radical looks and reinforce the aggressive character of these hyper naked models.

The MT-125 Sport Pack consists of a fly screen, licence plate holder, engine protectors, tank pad and LED blinkers, that take the characteristic MT looks to the next level and give the bike a yet sharper and cooler image, while also helping to protect it from everyday wear and tear.

The MT-03 Sport Pack features a sport screen, license plate holder, radiator protector, tank pad and LED blinkers, that emphasize this class-leading Hyper Naked bike's dynamic looks, enhance ride quality and help to keep it in excellent condition.

In 2020, Yamaha will enter an exciting new collaboration with leading motorcycle videogame developer Milestone, the Italian company behind the popular RIDE. This significant move opens up brand new opportunities for Yamaha and Milestone's fans to experience the thrill and adrenaline that comes with every MT.

With over 1.5 million players with a shared passion for motorcycle racing, the RIDE franchise is one of the most successful games of its kind. Since its inception RIDE has sold 52 million virtual motorcycles that have raced in more than 238 million competitions and covered over 233 billion kilometres - the equivalent to over 780 trips to the sun and back!

RIDE4 will be the latest chapter in this virtual tribute to motorcycling, where Yamaha's bikes play a starring role and enhance the whole gaming experience. Incorporating several astonishing new features and industry-leading levels of realism and accuracy, Milestone's latest game will, enable every hyper naked and Supersport fan to experience a new level in gaming passion. Reaching out to a whole new audience, Yamaha opens up and invites them to live the excitement its creations deliver - an invitation extended already with MT-125's launch campaign fusing screen and real life around the passion to ride.