Quarantine Creativity ‒ Episode 3

Fearful Child by Bob Cardona

“Unexpressed emotions will never die. They are buried alive and will come forth later in uglier ways.” Renowned psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud believed in the mental health benefits of acknowledging our true feelings. With this in mind, Laura Swale presents sombre new work exploring the fear, loneliness and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. But as statistics start to show a slowing of the infection rate, is it time for cautious optimism? This ‘exhibition in print’ of our ‘dark night of the soul’ comes just as a glimmer of hope appears in the darkness.

Stay Safe by Kenneth Dimech. Right%3A (Un)Contained by Maria Ciantar Aħsel Idejk Sew (Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly) by Kevin Sciberras Contagion… Meeting Point by Anna Galea Time and Toilet Paper by Karen Winslow Broken Rainbow by Andrew Borg. Right%3A Self-portrait by Debbie Bonello