If, like me, your phone receives news blasts whenever anything of international importance happens, you will have heard all about the ongoing Titan submarine search. If you haven’t, here’s a quick recap: a few days ago, five passengers got onto a private submersible to explore the wreckage of the Titanic. This wasn’t a scientific expedition or an educational one: it was simply a vanity safari for the super-rich.

As I write this, millions of euros are being spent to locate these five people, as they should be. However, this situation really does beg the question: is your life only worth saving if you have money?

I mean, it’s truly impossible not to see the blinding disparity and unfairness between the unfolding situation on the Titan submarine and the hundreds of migrants who are left to die at sea.

In the former case, at least four countries have reportedly sent aid and resources in response to the crisis while, in the same time period, it has been reported that up to 750 migrants were occupying a vessel when it capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece last week. The death toll of this particular disaster has risen to 82. Eighty-two people who tried to cross worlds not as part of some misguided pleasure cruise but to find a better life for themselves and their children.

How else can this gross divide be interpreted except with abject disgust? It’s truly mindboggling that the value of life seems to solely depend on your finances. It’s peak capitalism at its most distorted and vile.

Do I agree with the vile memes shared all over social media about the people onboard the Titan, almost rejoicing in their suffering? Absolutely and unequivocally not. No joy can, or should, ever be taken out of the suffering of others, no matter what they’ve done. If these people are not found soon, they will meet a fate too horrible to even fathom. But situations like this do raise questions about our attitudes towards the rich and the poor and how insensitive we have become to both.

Every year, thousands of people are dying in the same waters we swim in every weekend. When we rub sunscreen onto our children so that they don’t get sunburnt and put them in the sea, we are ignoring the fact that, just a few hundred miles away, other people are watching hopelessly as their own babies drown in the Mediterranean. No sunscreen is needed for them; the sea will wash them of their parents’ sins.

Is it so much to ask for people to open their eyes to the unfairness of it all and have some compassion?

Finally, and perhaps most scarily for many of us, however this incident turns out, it will serve as a reminder that, for all our science and technology, we remain very small in the face of fate and nature. While we continue to wantonly play gods with the elements, there will always come a point where we are reminded of how much we still have to learn.

I still hope for a happy ending to this story and perhaps a teachable one for all those who usually have no issue sending others to their watery graves.

This article was submitted on Thursday .