The Definitive(ly) Good Guide Co., Malta and Gozo’s only survey-based restaurant guide, and Global Payments Inc., a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, have announced their continued partnership as The Definitive(ly) Good Guide prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary and host its annual restaurant awards ceremony.

The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to restaurants is published annually in print and online at www. restaurantsmalta.com.

The highest ranking 150 restaurants are included in the guide at no ex­pense, based on the feedback of approximately 250,000 dining patrons, and the top-rated restaurants receive an award.

“I’m thrilled that Global Payments is contributing towards supporting this essential initiative to improve restaurant standards and to guide food lovers to the restaurants,” said Lisa Grech, managing director of The Definitive(ly) Good Guide Co.

“These restaurants are in­vesting and working diligently to be voted into the guide. The support of Global Payments enables us to retain our objective to provide restaurants with a free listing in the guide.”

The annual restaurant survey will be conducted at www.restaurantsmalta.com this month and the results will be announced at the awards ceremony in December.